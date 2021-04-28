Fleet Management Market size was $7,755 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $34,629 million by 2022. The cellular system segment is expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022. Asia-Pacific fleet management industry accounted for 40% of the market share in 2014 and is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Fleet Management Involves Vehicle Financing, Driver Management, Fuel Management, Safety Management, Vehicle Maintenance, And Vehicle Telematics Of Aircraft, Watercraft, Light Commercial Vehicle (Cars, Minivans, And Others), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Trucks, Buses, Trailers, Tankers, And Others), And Railway. It Benefits Businesses That Are Greatly Dependent On Transportation Of Goods And Services, With Immense Productivity And Efficiency. Other Advantages Offered By Fleet Management Include Operational Competency, Enhanced Safety Of Vehicle & Driver, Finance Management, Real-Time Fleet Tracking & Analysis.

The Growth Of The Fleet Management Market Is Driven By Rise In Need To Manage Fleet In A More Efficient Way, Increase In Concerns About Safety Of A Vehicle & The Associated Driver, Stringent Government Regulations Toward Vehicle Maintenance & Tracking, Obligatory Incorporation Of Electronic Logging Device (Eld) In Fleet, Rise In Adoption Of Wireless Technology Owing To Their Decreasing Costs And Easy Availability. Advent And Integration Of Iot And Information, Communication, & Technology (Ict) Into Industries Such As Automobiles, Logistics, And Transportation Drive The Market Growth. In Addition, Compliance To Government Regulations To Minimize Co2 Emission & Continuous Tracking Of Driver Behavior, Vehicle Tracking, Real-Time Visibility, Driver Management, And Others Have Resulted In High Market Prospects. Furthermore, Effective Communication Network With Emergence Of 4g, 5g, And Other Wireless Technologies; Growth In Vehicle Replacement Market; And Increase In International Trade Fuel The Market Growth. However, Cost Sensitivity Among Local Players And Less Integrity Of Information Restrain The Market Growth. Transportation And Logistics Industry Is Expected To Offer Lucrative Opportunities For The Fleet Management Businesses In The Near Future.

Key Market Players:

Tomtom N.V.

Navico

Fleetmatics Group Plc

At&T Inc.

Mitac International Corporation

Ibm Corporation

I.D. Systems

Telogis

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Freeway Fleet Systems

The Global Fleet Management Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Component, Communication Technology, Vehicle Type, Industry, And Geography. In Terms Of Component, The Fleet Management Industry Is Bifurcated Into Solution And Services. Solution Segment Is Further Segmented Into Asset Management, Operation Management, And Driver Management Solutions; Whereas Services Is Subsegmented Into After-Sales Services, Claim Inspection Services, Vehicle Tracking/Follow-Up Services, And Customer Relationship Management (Crm). Based On Communication Technology, The Market Is Divided Into Gnss And Cellular System. Key Industries Served By The Fleet Management Market Include Retail, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, And Others (Construction, Manufacturing, And Energy). Geographically, The Fleet Management Market Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.

Fleet Management Market Key Segments

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Aircraft

Railway

Watercraft

By Component

Solution

Driver Management Solution

Operation Management Solution

Services

After-Sales Services

Claim Inspection Services

Vehicle Tracking/Follow-Up Services

Customer Relationship Management (Crm)

By Communication Technology

Gnss (Satellite)

Cellular System

By Industries

Retail

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Others (Manufacturing, Construction, And Energy)

