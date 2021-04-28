Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Accelerating Luxurious Growth with top key players Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ByBox Holdings Ltd., Neopost group, Winnsen Industry , InPost , ENGY Company, Cleveron Ltd. and Keba AG

The inconvenience associated with the conventional parcel delivery systems and the amount of human intervention required, necessitated the implementation of alternative delivery systems. Further, the increasing number of parcels and the inability to deliver in severe weather conditions and national holidays created a growth avenue for automated parcel delivery terminals.

Automated parcel delivery terminals or parcel kiosks/automated lockers are standalone units that are installed in populous places including shopping malls, walkways, grocery outlets, and railway stations. These terminals enable the parcel recipient to receive and/or return their orders 24/7 as per their convenience.

The global automated parcel delivery terminals market is primarily driven by the booming e-commerce business & internet penetration. Further, growth in cross-border deliveries and decline in operating costs largely support the market growth. However, the automated parcel delivery terminals market witnesses hindrance in its overall growth potential from factors such as susceptibility to burglary, emergence of other competitive delivery technologies, and need for a large installation space for deployment. Growth in emerging economies such as China and India is highly opportunistic for the market.

Some of the significant players in the automated parcel delivery terminals market that are profiled in the report are Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ByBox Holdings Ltd., Neopost group, Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., InPost S.A., TZ Ltd., ENGY Company, LL OPTIC (Loginpost), Cleveron Ltd., and Keba AG.

The automated parcel delivery terminals market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end user, and geography. Indoor and outdoor terminals are the deployment types analyzed in the report. Whereas, the various end users included are retail, shipping & logistics, government organizations, and others (educational institutions, large enterprises).

Geographically, the global automated parcel delivery terminals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Key Segments:

The global automated parcel delivery terminals market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end user, and geography.

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Indoor terminal

Outdoor terminal

BY END USER

Retail

Shipping & logistics

Government organization

Others (large enterprises & educational institutions)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

