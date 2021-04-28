Biodefense Market 2019: Key Growth Drivers and Current Industry Trends | Top Key Players like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bavarian Nordic, Achaogen, General Dynamics Information Technology, Ichor Medical Systems, Cleveland Bio Labs, Emergent Biosolutions, Dynavax Technologies, Xoma Corporation, and Elusys Therapeutics
The Biodefense market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing government initiatives, increasing adoption of technologies such as gene chips for pathogen detection in forensic division, nanotechnology, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as influenza, congenital Zika virus etc., and nuclear crisis in several regions. Nevertheless, low r&d funding for manufacturing vaccines against bioterrorism attacks in expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Biodefense is referred to the measures taken to restore biosecurity of a group of organism who are, or may be, subject to biological threats or infectious diseases. It is an effective public health care system with strong disease surveillance and rapid actions designed to counter biological threats, to limit the spread of disease and provide surge medical care.
The “Global Biodefense Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Biodefense market with detailed market segmentation by product, devices and geography. The global Biodefense market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Biodefense market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global Biodefense market is segmented on the basis of product and devices. Based on product the market is segmented into anthrax, small pox, botulism, radiation/nuclear, and others. Based on devices the market is segmented into samplers, detectors/triggering devices, identifiers, assays and reagents.
