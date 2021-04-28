Clinical Trial Imaging Market Expected to Boost the Global Industry Growth in the Near Future By Eli Lilly and Company, ICON Plc., Novo Nordisk, Parexel, Pfizer Inc., Bioclinica and others

Rising number of contract research organization, increase in geriatric population with chronic diseases, growth in R&D investments is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, emerging of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and small and portable equipment are expected to provide opportunity for the growth of clinical trial imaging market during the forecast period.

The “Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market” research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include SWOT analysis. Businesses can surely anticipate the reduced risk and failure with this market research report.

The imaging systems are used in the non-clinical and clinical trials since ages for the detection of diseases. The clinical imaging is majorly used to obtain human physiology or anatomy information’s which are undeniable and interpretable. The clinical inferences of an image are important in the evaluation of the drug effect. Clinical imaging is used on daily basis to detect, prevent, treat and manage various diseases or medical conditions.

Some of the key players influencing the market:

Bioclinica,

PAREXEL International Corporation,

ICON plc,

IXICO plc,

Intrinsic Imaging, LLC,

ERT Clinical,

BioTelemetry, Inc.,

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies,

MedicalMetrics,

Prism Clinical Imaging.

And Other

The report also includes the profiles of key clinical trial imaging companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Market Scope:

“Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the clinical trial imaging industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global clinical trial imaging market with detailed market segmentation by modality, products & services, end user, and geography. The global clinical trial imaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The clinical trial imaging market is segmented based on modality as, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound, positron emission tomography, X-ray, and echocardiography. Based on the products & services market is categorized as services and software. Based on the end user, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic & government research institutes, and biotechnology companies.

Market Segment:

The clinical trial imaging market is segmented based on modality as, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound, positron emission tomography, X-ray, and echocardiography.

Based on the products & services market is categorized as services and software.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic & government research institutes, and biotechnology companies.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry and forecast of the global clinical trial imaging market based on modality, products & services and end user.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall clinical trial imaging market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to dominate the global clinical trial imaging market due to higher R&D expenditure, rising number of CROs, and increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Moreover, Asian market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in global market owing to the growing industrialization, urbanization, and high per capita income.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

