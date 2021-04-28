Cloud Telecommunication AI Market Growth Rate, Demands and Top Key Players: Sentient Technologies, H2O.ai, Cisco Systems, IBM, NVIDIA

Global Cloud Telecommunication AI Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines for Telecommunication. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Telecommunication AI market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Sentient Technologies, H2O.ai, Cisco Systems, IBM, NVIDIA

This study considers the Cloud Telecommunication AI value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Customer analytics

Network security

Network optimization

Self-diagnostics

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Telecommunication AI market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud Telecommunication AI market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Telecommunication AI players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Telecommunication AI with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Telecommunication AI submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Cloud Telecommunication AI Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Telecommunication AI by Players

4 Cloud Telecommunication AI by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Telecommunication AI Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sentient Technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Telecommunication AI Product Offered

11.1.3 Sentient Technologies Cloud Telecommunication AI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sentient Technologies News

11.2 H2O.ai

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Telecommunication AI Product Offered

11.2.3 H2O.ai Cloud Telecommunication AI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 H2O.ai News

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Telecommunication AI Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco Systems Cloud Telecommunication AI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco Systems News

11.4 IBM

