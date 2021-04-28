Computer Graphics Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Computer Graphics Market 2019

Computer graphics are becoming relevant as they help in improving the overall productivity. This is done by getting more realistic 3D images of objects or products right from the initial phase. Engineers and graphics designers are able to understand better where they are lacking and what necessary changes are to be made. These graphics have a wide portfolio of applications, other than the entertainment industry. It is also contributing to the manufacturing and automobile industry via modeling, animation and visualization. Also it is contributing majorly in aerospace and defense industry via its usage in simulation. Recent growth in real estate sector as well as healthcare sector where doctors are taking help of new advanced software that can help in understanding the health issues properly via 3D imaging and animation are propelling the Computer Graphics Market.

Computer graphics have emerged along with software which they reinforce with advent new technologies graphics providers are coming out with new updates of software and also new software that are helping each and every industry verticals. With the help of software – dummy parts are being made in automobile industry, manufacturing industry, and other ancillary parts related industry. Computer graphics software today is majorly implemented in education institutes where machine designing and engineering design is the part of curriculum. With the help of CAD/CAM software students are able to design and create new objects with perfect details that are very helpful for their future endeavors. With development in traditional software like CAD/CAM over the time with new design approaches and increase in usage of visualization software, the market is growing steadily. Few years down the line, the adoption rate is expected to increase within every industry vertical.

In 2018, the global Computer Graphics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computer Graphics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Graphics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe Systems

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

Intel Corporation

Mentor Graphics

Microsoft

Nvidia

Siemens PLM Software

Sony

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CAD/CAM

Visualization / Simulation

Digital Video

Imaging

Modeling / Animation

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace and defense

Automobile

Entertainment and Advertising

Academia and Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Architecture, Building and Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer Graphics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer Graphics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer Graphics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computer Graphics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 CAD/CAM

1.4.3 Visualization / Simulation

1.4.4 Digital Video

1.4.5 Imaging

1.4.6 Modeling / Animation

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computer Graphics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace and defense

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Entertainment and Advertising

1.5.5 Academia and Education

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Architecture, Building and Construction

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adobe Systems

12.1.1 Adobe Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Computer Graphics Introduction

12.1.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Computer Graphics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development

12.2 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

12.2.1 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Computer Graphics Introduction

12.2.4 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Revenue in Computer Graphics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Recent Development

12.3 Autodesk

12.3.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Computer Graphics Introduction

12.3.4 Autodesk Revenue in Computer Graphics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.4 Dassault Systemes

12.4.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Computer Graphics Introduction

12.4.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Computer Graphics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

12.5 Intel Corporation

12.5.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Computer Graphics Introduction

12.5.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Computer Graphics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Mentor Graphics

12.6.1 Mentor Graphics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Computer Graphics Introduction

12.6.4 Mentor Graphics Revenue in Computer Graphics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Mentor Graphics Recent Development

12.7 Microsoft

12.7.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Computer Graphics Introduction

12.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in Computer Graphics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.8 Nvidia

12.8.1 Nvidia Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Computer Graphics Introduction

12.8.4 Nvidia Revenue in Computer Graphics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Nvidia Recent Development

12.9 Siemens PLM Software

12.9.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Computer Graphics Introduction

12.9.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in Computer Graphics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development

12.10 Sony

12.10.1 Sony Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Computer Graphics Introduction

12.10.4 Sony Revenue in Computer Graphics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Sony Recent Development



Continued…..

