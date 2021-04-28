Dairy Alternatives 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 13.60% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Dairy Alternatives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022”

Dairy alternatives are referred predominantly as plant-based food and beverage products, which are processed from various types of nuts, cereals, and seeds. The beverage market segment based on dairy alternative products dominated the global dairy alternatives market in 2016. The beverage market segment primarily consists of soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, hemp milk, and other energy drinks. The food market segment based on dairy alternative products include cheese, yogurt, spreads, butter, confectionery and snacking varieties, and creamers.

The analysts forecast the global dairy alternatives market to grow at a CAGR of 13.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dairy alternatives market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from various geographical regions and the sales data of the various major vendors operating in the global dairy alternatives market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Dairy Alternatives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Blue Diamond Growers (BDG)

• CSC Brands

• Danone

• Sanitarium

• SunOpta

• Vitasoy International

Other prominent vendors

• Hain Celestial

• PANOS brands

• Earth’s Own Food Company

• Organic Valley

• Freedom Foods

Market driver

• Rising demand for almond milk

Market challenge

• Cross contamination

Market trend

• Increasing market exposure for dairy alternatives due to online retailing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Global dairy alternatives market

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global beverages-based dairy alternatives market

• Global food-based dairy alternatives market

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Dairy alternatives market in APAC

• Dairy alternatives market in Americas

• Dairy alternatives market in EMEA

• Key leading countries

• Dairy alternatives market in US

• Dairy alternatives market in China

• Dairy alternatives market in Japan

• Dairy alternatives market in Brazil

• Dairy alternatives market in Germany

• Dairy alternatives market in UK

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing market exposure for dairy alternatives due to online retailing

• Growing lactose-intolerance globally

• Increasing influence of vegan diet

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Global dairy alternatives market vendors included

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Blue Diamond Growers (BDG)

• CSC BRANDS

• Danone

• Sanitarium

• SunOpta

• Vitasoy International

..…..Continued

