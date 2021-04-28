Data Center Construction Market to 2027: Recent Industry Activity Focus on Key Players – Dpr construction, Fujitsu, AECOM, Holder Construction, Rittal GmbH

Worldwide Data Center Construction Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Data Center Construction industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Data Center Construction Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Data Center Construction Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Data Center Construction players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Data Center Construction Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

As the penetration of connected devices worldwide increases, the storage demands for the humongous data that is being generated and is projected to snowball in the coming years, is also expected to increase. In order to address the burgeoning data storage space demand the data center service providers are rapidly expanding their data center capacities by building new data centers.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Dpr

2. Fujitsu

3. AECOM

4. Holder Construction

5. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

6. Tripp Lite

7. Turner Construction

8. The Whiting-Turner

9. Schneider Electric SE

10. Hitachi Vantara

In the coming years as the data traffic continues to increase with the use of large number of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services, the demand for data storage is increasing worldwide. The proportion of data center traffic generated by cloud was around 1.2 zettabytes of data, according to Cisco Systems, and this comprised of 46% of the total traffic. Furthermore, the company estimates that in the year 2017, this data center traffic will increase to 69% or 5.3 zettabytes of all data traffic.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 15

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 17

4. GLOBAL DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 36

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 36

4.1.1 Rapidly increasing data traffic 36

4.1.2 High EBITDA margins in the infrastructure sector 36

4.1.3 Development in analytical capabilities for effective decision making 36

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 37

4.2.1 Lacking availability of IT infrastructure is inhibiting the growth of the market 37

4.2.2 Complex infrastructure 37

4.2.3 Emergence of containerized data center 37

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORUNITIES 37

4.3.1 Changing future needs of enterprise may create significant opportunities

