Digital Transformation Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2021

Digital Transformation Market (Cloud Computing, Big Data, Mobility, & Social Media) for Banking and Financial Services, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government, Automotive, Government, Manufacturing and Retails and Other application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Digital Transformation – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2021” To Its Research Database

The report analyzes and forecast digital transformation market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the digital transformation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the digital transformation market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the digital transformation market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent players operative in digital transformation market. To understand the competitive landscape of digital transformation market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The reported offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, application and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view on the digital transformation by segmenting the market based on solution, deployment, vertical and region. All the solution, deployment and vertical segments of digital transformation market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021.In term of the solution, digital transformation market classified into cloud computing, big data, mobility and social media. On the basis of deployment digital transformation market is bifurcated into System on premises and hosted. Based on application, global digital transformation market is bifurcated into Government public sector, transportation and logistics, telecom IT , banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), automotive, retail, manufacturing and others. The regional segmentation comprises of present and forecast demand in Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America for digital transformation market.

The competitive profiling of key players of digital transformation market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments and product presented by them which can help in assessing competition in the market Key market players include NICE Systems Ltd., Axis Communications, Honeywell Security Group, Genetec Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. AB, McAfee Inc. Tyco International Ltd, Bosch Security Systems, and Morpho S.A.

The report segment of global digital transformation market is as follows:

Global Digital Transformation Market: Solution Segment Analysis

Cloud computing

Big data

Mobility

Social media

Global Digital Transformation Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

On premises

Hosted

Global Digital Transformation Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Automotive

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Global Digital Transformation Market: Region Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Digital Transformation Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Digital Transformation Market: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5. Global Digital Transformation Market: Product Overview

Chapter 6. Global Digital Transformation Market: Application Overview

Chapter 7. Global Digital Transformation Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Continued…………………….

