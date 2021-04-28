Drug Discovery Informatics Market Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Top Key Players 2025- ChemAxon, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Certara, Infosys, Albany Molecular Research, Boehringer Ingelheim GmBh, DiscoverX

Drug Discovery Informatics enables the users to address large volume of data storage & management and processing & analyzing the obtained results. These drug discovery informatics platforms utilize bioinformatics algorithms for processing life science data and uses various in silico models for analyzing the data obtained. Growth in the drug discovery informatics market is mainly driven by factors such as rising R&D expenditure across the globe, increasing focus on drug delivery, and the need to control drug discovery and development costs. Impending patent expiries and the growing biotechnology industry are also expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, the scarcity of skilled professionals and the high pricing and setup cost of informatics software are both factors that are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

Large volume of data procured by innovative methods and the need for an efficient tool to analyze this data are anticipated to drive the market of drug discovery informatics in the coming years. In recent years, various collaborations have been seen amongst the drug discovery informatics providers, which proves to be a major opportunity in the market.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

ChemAxon, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Certara, Infosys, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmBh, DiscoverX, Charles River Laboratories, Covance, Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Novo Informatics, UCB, Evotec

