E-Prescribing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Henry Schein, Cerner Corporation, athenahealth, DrFirst, eClinicalWorks, HealthFusion, Practice Fusion

E-Prescribing is known as a process of electronically producing and sending prescription order. This helps the physicians and other medical practitioners to send an electronic prescription directly to a pharmacy store. This technology improves the accuracy and enhances patient safety and quality of care. Since the prescription is electronically generated, the chances of confusion due to handwriting can be reduced and can be easily interpreted by the pharmacist. Need to reduce the healthcare expenses along with the focus towards reducing the errors associated in the medication are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with the need for electronic healthcare records are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. E-prescribing (also termed as electronic prescribing) is a technology which allows physicians and other medical practitioners to write and send accurate, error-free prescriptions to a pharmacy electronically. This does not involve usage of handwritten or faxed notes or call-in prescriptions.

E-prescribing systems are widely used in the preparation of complete medication lists. Moreover, they also aid data security checks and extraction of complete information of patient history and formulary. The global E-prescribing market is gaining traction due to increasing applications in healthcare and substantial support from governments across the globe. Growing need for improved healthcare quality and minimized medication errors is another key driver expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. A large number of medical and healthcare centers and hospitals in developing economies are increasingly implementing electronic health record systems (EHRs), which will further bolster the demand for E-prescribing.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Henry Schein, Inc., Cerner Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., DrFirst, eClinicalWorks, HealthFusion, Inc., and Practice Fusion

E-Prescribing Market to 2025 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

