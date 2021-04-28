Education sector virtual training and simulation market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.1%

Virtual Training and Simulation Market is expected to garner $329 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. The education segment is expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, whereas North America accounted for 39% share of the market in 2014 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate.

Increase in defense, education & healthcare spending, rise in awareness about this technology, and its cost-effective benefits in various industries are the major factors that drive the market growth. Leading companies in this market are taking initiatives toward the development of novel solutions by investing in R&D and are seeking new opportunities by expanding their market presence through partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. For instance, in military simulation and virtual training market, leading vendors focus on the development of more compact and cost-effective simulators that can elevate the quality of virtual environment same as the real world. However, resistance to adopt this technology in various regions such as North African countries and limited investments in R&D activities have restricted the growth of the market to a certain level.

In the year 2014, the hardware segment accounted for about 70% of total revenue. It is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, expanding at a CAGR of 14.6% owing to its higher adoption in education, civil aviation, and healthcare industry. In the year 2014, North America dominated the virtual training and simulation market in the hardware segment, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR around17% during the forecast period. The software segment is projected to reach a significant amount by 2022, which will be more than four times as compared to that of 2014.

Among the end users, the entertainment sector generated the maximum revenue in the virtual training and simulation industry and represented around 54% share of the total market revenue in 2014. Further, by 2022, the segment is expected to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 14.1%. However, the education sector is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.1% due to supportive government initiatives and spending in education sector along with rising in a number of Internet users, especially in Asia-Pacific.

Key players in the virtual training and simulation industry include CAE Inc., L-3 Link Simulation & Training, Cubic Corporation, ON24, Inc., QinetiQ Group plc, BAE Systems plc, Laerdal Medical Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., The DiSTI Corporation, and ANSYS, Inc. Over the years, these market leaders have established themselves with continuous investment on product innovation, which enabled them to improve the quality and performance of the training and simulation solutions. Further, these companies expanded their market presence through strategic alliances and are working toward launching upgraded products in the market to gain maximum market share as well as to deliver better benefits to the stakeholders.

Key findings of the study:

In the year 2014, the hardware segment led the overall virtual training and simulation market revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of14.6% during the forecast period.

Education sector virtual training and simulation market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.1%, owing to the support from governments, rise in Internet penetration, and presence of strong regulatory bodies.

Entertainment sector generated the maximum revenue in virtual training and simulation industry in 2014.

In the education segment, e-learning accounted for the maximum share in the revenue, while game-based learning is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

In the year 2014, North America was the dominant region in the virtual training and simulation market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR with China leading the market.

