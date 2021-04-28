Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 126 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Electric two-wheelers, as indicates itself, is electricity-powered two-wheelers. A battery pack and a motor are installed to store and transform the electricity. A user control is usually attached to the handle bar to brake and adjust the speed.

Under this abstract definition, a variety of types and styles are available to consumers in the market and still developing. This paper follows the mainstream definition and mainly focuses on the Chinese market. Electric Motorcycles and Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric bicycle, electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China.

This report studies the Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Electric Motorcycles and Scooters market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Hence, the in this report, the statistics mainly focus on the following several kinds including E-motorcycles, E-bicycles and E-scooters etc.

Electric Motorcycles and Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China, and China is the largest producer of the Electric Motorcycles and Scooters products, about 90% of the global total production is from China in the past years. In the past several years, the global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2018. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters was around 17368.3 K Units.

China is the largest sales market of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. China sales volume took up about 80% the global market in 2017, but it has changed a lot in 2018 due to the saturated demand (means that the demand is relatively rated, but the production increased too fast and began to be oversupply). China sales share dropped to 79% in 2018. At the same time, the export to Europe and USA increased dramatically. Apparently, many Chinese producers of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters are trying their best to look for new growing-market, while Chinese market is in fierce competition and some small players have quitted this business especially in recent years.

Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters market size will reach 7450 million US$ by 2025, from 5330 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Motorcycles and Scooters.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Yadea

AIMA

Lvyuan

Sunra

TAILG

Lima

BYVIN

Zongshen Electric Motorcycle

Wuyang Honda

HONG ER DA

Lvjia

Slane

Opai Electric

Supaq

Xiaodao Ebike

Sykee

Aucma EV

Terra Motor

Govecs

ZEV

Zero Motorcycles

Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Breakdown Data by Type

Electric Motorcycle

Electric Scooter

Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Breakdown Data by Application

E-Commerce

Retail Store

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa.

Highlights of the Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

