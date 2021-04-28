ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Estimated to grow at CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2014-2022

Ent Devices Are Used To Treat And Diagnose Disorders Related To Ear, Nose, And Throat, Such As Smelling Disorders, Hearing Disorders As Well As Problems Associated With Speaking Or Snoring. Bronchoscopy Involves Examination Of The Complete Airway Of A Patient, Including Lungs And Alveoli. Both Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices Assist Otolaryngologists For The Treatment Of Patients Suffering From Disorders Of Ear, Nose, Throat, And Related Structures Of The Head & Neck.

The Global Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Size Was Valued At $14,476 Million In 2015, And Is Expected To Reach $24,999 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 8.1%. High Incidence Of Hearing And Nasal Disorders, New Technological Advancements In Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices, Growth In Geriatric Population, And Increase In Patient Preference For Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive The Market Growth. However, High Cost Of These Devices (Especially In Developing Nations) And Lack Of Skilled Professionals Restrain This Growth. The Demand For Cosmetic Ent Procedures And Growth Opportunities In Emerging Economies Of Asia-Pacific And Lamea Are Expected To Provide Numerous Opportunities For Market Growth During The Forecast Period.

The Report Segments The Market Based On Product, End User, And Geography. Based On Product, The Market Is Divided Into Endoscopes, Surgical Ent & Bronchoscopy Devices, And Hearing Care Devices. The End User Segment Is Categorized Into Hospitals & Clinics, Home Use, And Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs). Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Uk, Spain, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, And Rest Of Lamea).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The Study Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market With Current Trends And Future Estimations To Elucidate The Imminent Investment Pockets.

It Offers A Quantitative Analysis From 2014 To 2022, Which Is Expected To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On Prevailing Market Opportunities.

Extensive Analysis By Product Helps In Understanding The Various Types Of Devices Used For Treatment And Monitoring Of Cardiac Patients.

Comprehensive Analysis Of All Geographical Regions Is Provided, Which Helps In Determining The Prevailing Opportunities.

Key Players Are Profiled And Their Strategies Are Analyzed Thoroughly, Which Helps In Understanding Competitive Outlook Of The Global Market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

1.Cochlear Limited

2.Entellus Medical, Inc.

3.Gn Store Nord A/S,

4.Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical)

5.Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent Inc.)

6.Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

7.Med-El

8.Medtronic Plc

9.Olympus Corporation

10.Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

11.Smith & Nephew Plc

12.Sonova Holding Ag

13.William Demant Holding A/S

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 ENT & BRONCHOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5 ENT & BRONCHOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 ENT & BRONCHOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

