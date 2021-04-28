Explore why Revenue Cycle Management Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Cerner , Eclinicalworks, Epic Systems , Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Experian PLC, Mckesson , Quest Diagnostics , Athenahealth

Revenue Cycle Management can be defined as the management of all administrative and clinical functions that directly or indirectly contribute to the revenues through patient service to optimize overall profits. Revenue cycle management undergoes various processes such as patient registration, eligibility, and verification for insurance, medical coding, claims processing, and payments & AR management. The process of RCM enables healthcare facilities to optimize revenues through claims processing. Primarily, there are four prominent elements of RCM that includes patients, healthcare provider, billing company, and insurance payers. The global revenue cycle management market was valued at $35,419 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $85,008 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The growth of the RCM market is majorly driven by supportive growth through regulatory compliance, increasing healthcare spending, growing demand for cloud-based solutions, and increasing market for outsourced RCM solutions. In addition, growth in healthcare expenditure in emerging nations and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced healthcare systems, thereby driving the RCM market growth. However, factors such as high costs associated with RCM deployment and scarcity of trained professionals are expected to be the restraining factors for the RCM market growth during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of this Report

Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, Experian PLC, Mckesson Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Athenahealth, Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

The global revenue cycle management market is segmented based on type, component type, deployment mode, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into integrated and standalone RCM. Software and services are categorized into component types of revenue cycle management. The end user segment includes hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic & ambulatory care centers. The deployment mode segment is sub-segmented into cloud-based and on-premise deployment. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global revenue cycle management market.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the revenue cycle management market to determine the investment pockets of the market.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis of the revenue cycle management market growth from 2016 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Revenue Cycle Management Market Key Segments:

By Type

Standalone

Integrated

By Component Type

Software

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By End-user

Hospitals

Physicians

Diagnostic & ambulatory care centers

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

