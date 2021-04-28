Eye Tracking Market Trends, Size, Strategy, Segments, Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Eye Tracking Market Highlights:

The study reveals that the eye tracking has adopted by various application sectors such as social media and market research and it is expected to reach at the high level in the eye tracking market as the advancement in visual analyses provide a comprehensive evaluation to the industry. The eye tracking sensors that monitors facial expression and heart rate is expected to drive the market growth globally. It also helps the physicians in administering test and finding symptoms for diseases and is available for the patient at affordable range.

The study indicates that the Eye Tracking Market is gaining momentum in the media and entertainment segment. It is useful for all types of publications, including magazines, sales catalogues, invoices, brochures, and many other media devices. In the copy-testing print advertisements, the eye tracking devices can help the research to know about the customer preferences by grabbing the customer attention towards the advertisement. In addition, this research tool is being used to test the effectiveness of ads once it is printed.

The Eye Tracking Market is growing rapidly over 29.4% of CAGR and is expected to reach approximately USD 1,432 Million by the end of forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Facebook Inc. (US)

Seeing Machines Ltd. (Australia)

Ergoneers GmbH (Germany)

Tobii AB (Sweden)

SR Research Ltd. (Canada)

PRS IN VIVO (US)

Apple Inc. (U.S)

Smart Eye AB( Sweden)

EyeTech Digital Systems (U.S)

Lumen Research Ltd. (UK)

Eye Tracking Market Segmentation:

The Eye Tracking Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, vertical and region. The type segment includes remote eye tracking and mobile eye tracking. The application segment includes virtual reality, research and human computer interface. The vertical segment includes aerospace, retail, automotive, government & defense and the region segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Under application segment, the mobile eye tracking is being widely used to measure how drivers are affected by a new way of patented advertising on pillars in parking garages.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Eye Tracking market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in Eye Tracking market. In North America region, the eye tracking is becoming the part of VR API, an open standard under development which is being the support of Oculus, Google, NVIDIA and others.

Europe is expected to grow in the forecast years as the major players such as SMI, is bringing eye tracking technology to both standalone VR head-mounted displays and smartphone. These growing investment by major players in Europe is expected to drive the eye tracking market in the region. APAC region has the highest CAGR due to the technological innovations in the eye tracking devices and reduction in prices of the eye-tracking devices in the region.

Intended Audience:

Raw material providers

Eye-tracking product developers

Eye-tracking -related associations

Government bodies

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

