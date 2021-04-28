Financial Accounting Software Market Outlook to 2025 – Intuit, Fresh Books, Wave Financial, Xero, Sage Group PLC, and Zoho Corporation

The global financial accounting software market accounted to US$ 4.36 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10.37 Bn by 2025.

Worldwide Financial Accounting Software Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Financial Accounting Software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Financial Accounting Software Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Financial Accounting Software Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Financial Accounting Software – players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by the following major factors, such as rapidly changing business landscapes of different business sectors coupled with changing Governmental regulations, high demands of the cloud based model for financial accounting software, and cut-throat competition amongst the peers along with the need to steer ahead in the market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Financial Accounting Software Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The List of Companies

1. MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MICROSOFT DYNAMICS)

2. ORACLE (HYPERION)

3. FRESHBOOKS, INC.

4. INFOR (INFOR CPM)

5. INTUIT, INC. (QUICKBOOKS)

6. LUCANET AG (LUCANET.FINANCIAL CONSOLIDATION)

7. ONESTREAM SOFTWARE LLC

8. IBM(COGNOS)

9. THE SAGE GROUP PLC (SAGE INTACCT)

10. WAVE FINANCIAL INC.

11. XERO LIMITED

12. ZOHO CORPORATION

The study intends to deliver an overview of global financial accounting software market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it evaluates the present market state of financial accounting software market and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the financial accounting software market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the financial accounting software market with respect to all geographic regions. Further, the report includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the financial accounting software market along with their market strategies with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Over the last few years, the accounting software were presumed to be used only by the larger organizations based on hosted on-premises model. Higher upfront costs, and expensive maintenance involved with this business model of the accounting software buoyed the small and medium enterprises to implement this software. The rapid expansion of cloud-based services later on paved the way for development of a highly dynamic and competitive software industry. Advent of cloud in the financial accounting software changed the business dynamics as the SMEs showed high interest in the implementations of these software owing to the cost saving achieved with the cloud based model. Other factors such as high availability, and reforming customer expectations around the world impact the financial accounting software market globally.

These factors have propelled accelerated product innovations and enhancements in the recent times. Among the cloud-based accounting software providers, free business models as well as micro-job solutions are gaining higher prominence by the end-user sectors. Also, personalization coupled with data driven insights, augmented with the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are anticipated to transform the financial management industry completely in the coming few years.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the financial accounting software market. The major reason for this is the presence of a huge number of companies coupled with some favorable Government policies encouraging the setup of businesses in the region. Also, the availability of abundant human resource at inexpensive rates has lured business across different sectors to explore the APAC region and reap maximum benefits. India, China, are some of the important countries in Asia that comprise of large manufacturing plants.

Geographically, North America will have the largest share in the financial accounting software market by 2025, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments and supportive Government policies in the western part of the world.Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the financial accounting software market to expand over the years in terms of revenue and subscription.

Table of Content: –

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Financial Accounting Software Market Size

2.2 Financial Accounting Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

