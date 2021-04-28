FinTech Investment Market 2018: Global Analysis By Key Players – ZhongAn, Wealthfront, Kreditech, Avant, Atom Bank

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“FinTech Investment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Type I Type II

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India

This report focuses on the global top players, covered ZhongAn (China) Oscar (USA) Wealthfront (USA) Qufenqi (China) Funding Circle (UK) Kreditech (Germany) Avant (USA) Atom Bank (UK) Klarna (Sweden) OurCrowd (Israel) WeCash H2 Ventures KPMG

This report studies the global FinTech Investment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global FinTech Investment market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Market segment by Application, split into

P2P lending

Online acquiring and mobile wallets

Personal finance management or private financial planning

MSME services

MPOS

MobileFirst banking

Bitcoin

Crowdfunding

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global FinTech Investment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of FinTech Investment

1.1 FinTech Investment Market Overview

1.1.1 FinTech Investment Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global FinTech Investment Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 FinTech Investment Market by Type

1.3.1 Type I

1.3.2 Type II

1.4 FinTech Investment Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 P2P lending

1.4.2 Online acquiring and mobile wallets

1.4.3 Personal finance management or private financial planning

1.4.4 MSME services

1.4.5 MPOS

1.4.6 MobileFirst banking

1.4.7 Bitcoin

1.4.8 Crowdfunding

1.4.9 Others

2 Global FinTech Investment Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 FinTech Investment Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ZhongAn (China)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Oscar (USA)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Wealthfront (USA)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Qufenqi (China)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Funding Circle (UK)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Kreditech (Germany)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Avant (USA)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Atom Bank (UK)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Klarna (Sweden)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 OurCrowd (Israel)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 WeCash

3.12 H2 Ventures

3.13 KPMG

4 Global FinTech Investment Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global FinTech Investment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global FinTech Investment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of FinTech Investment in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of FinTech Investment

5 United States FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook

7 China FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook

10 India FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global FinTech Investment Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global FinTech Investment Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global FinTech Investment Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 FinTech Investment Market Dynamics

12.1 FinTech Investment Market Opportunities

12.2 FinTech Investment Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 FinTech Investment Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 FinTech Investment Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

