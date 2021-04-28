Fraud Detection and Prevention Market breaking new ground with Leading Key Players like IBM , Oracle , SAS Institute , Fair Isaac , SAP SE, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, NCR Limited, Lavastorm Analytics and ThreatMetrix.

The global fraud detection and prevention market size was valued at $11,770 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $34,424 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Fraud detection and prevention solutions are solutions offered by the IT vendors to small and medium enterprises and large enterprises to defend against unwilling or uncertain incidents and help to detect or prevent future occurrences.

The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in developed as well as the developing regions. The companies adopt efficient techniques in an effort to provide customers with innovative and modernized security offerings. Introduction of big data analytics, cloud computing services and increase in mobile payment are bolstering the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market. Although continuous technological advancements prevailing in the global market are promoting market expansion, while factors such as high cost of fraud detection and prevention solution are likely to restrict the fraud detection and prevention market growth.

Get Sample Copy of ” fraud detection and prevention market ” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013246

Major Key Players of this Report

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., SAP SE, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, NCR Limited, Lavastorm Analytics and ThreatMetrix.

The global fraud detection and prevention industry is segmented based on solution type, services, deployment type, end-user and industry vertical. On the basis of solution type, the market is bifurcated into fraud analytics and authentication. Authentication segment accounted for the largest market share, accounted for around 58.2% in 2015, owing to increased demand for effective fraud detection solutions and real time operations because of the growing volume of online payment transactions. Services covered in the study include managed and professional. The services segment is classified based on professional services and managed services. Managed services are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as they integrate along with the company’s intellectual property to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the organization’s exact requirements. Based on deployment model, fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. By end user, the market is divided into small & medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises (LE). Various industries included in the fraud detect and prevention market are BFSI, retail, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing and others. BFSI industry has generated the highest revenue in 2015, accounted for around $3,057 million and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to increasing number and frequency of sophisticated attacks in the banking sector which has led to the development of analytical solutions to predict and prevent fraud before it occurs. Geographically, the fraud detection and prevention market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest adoption of fraud detection solutions. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, predicting a lucrative market growth for fraud detection and prevention solutions, especially in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and Argentina.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fraud detection and prevention market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of fraud detection and prevention market from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stake holders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The current fraud detection and prevention market trends and future forecasts aid to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends.

Recent developments, key players, and market shares are listed in the report to study the competitive scenario of the fraud detection and prevention market.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the fraud detection and prevention market.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013246

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY SOLUTION

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY SERVICES

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 9 GLOBAL FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 10 COMPANY PROFILES

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]