GCC Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The GCC extruded polystyrene insulation materials market was valued at $80.5 million in 2016, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0 from 2017 to 2023 to reach $119.9 million by 2023. Extruded polystyrene (XPS) is a polystyrene foam obtained through the extrusion process. XPS systems use air as an insulating material, and form a closely packed structure that exhibits excellent moisture-resistant property.

GCC Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Styro Insulation Material Ind. (LLC), Isofoam Engineering Products, National Polystyrene Packaging Factory LLC, Emirates Extruded Polystyrene LLC, Electronic & Engineering Industries Co. LLC (EEI), Styrene Insulation Industry, Thermal Insulation Contracting LLC, BASF SE, Kingspan Holdings Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

The manufacturing process of XPS includes melting of polystyrene, which is then fed into an extruder along with special additives and blowing agents. Moreover, the efficiency of an insulation XPS system depends on its thickness and installation technique.

Higher construction spending, increase in popularity of energy-efficient building systems, and surge in demand for insulation against high temperatures from the residential sector drive the insulation XPS market.

GCC Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market Segment by Applications: Residential Construction and Nonresidential Construction.

