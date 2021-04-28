Geomembrane Market Report with Key Vendors, Driver, Challenges & Trends, Vendor Landscape Analysis & Forecast to 2022

The global geomembrane market was valued at $2,048 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $3,537 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022. Geomembranes, the most significant group within geosynthetics, are manufactured using flexible polymeric materials that are impermeable in nature, which creates a barrier to the movement of water and fluids. These membranes are also called as synthetic liners, polymeric membranes, or flexible membrane liners.

GSE Environmental LLC, Agru America Inc., Solmax International Inc., Nilex Inc., Carthage Mills, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Geofabrics Australasia Private Limited, Carlisle Syntec Systems, Huifeng Geosynthetics.

In 2015, North America and Asia-Pacific led the market, in terms of both value and volume, owing to the regulatory framework concerning waste management, presence of well-established mining industries, and rapid industrialization. Advancement in water management technologies has led to a significant expansion in range of products & applications of geomembranes in the past few years.

This report studies Geomembrane in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Geomembrane Market Segment by Raw Material: HDPE, LDPE, EPDM, PVC, PP, and Others.

Geomembrane Market Segment by Applications: Water Management, Waste Management, Mining, Tunnel Liners & Civil Engineering, and Others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Geomembrane MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Geomembrane MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Geomembrane MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

