Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Analysis and Forecast to 2022 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The global glass fiber reinforcement materials market is expected to reach $14,084 million by 2022 from $8,468 million in 2015, with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2022. Glass fiber consist of extremely thin fibers of glass and is used to make fiberglass, used in construction and transportation industries. Glass fiber is the most commonly used fiber in the reinforcement market, due to its advantages over others, such as, low cost, strength, durability, high impact resistance, and several others.

Owens Corning, 3B-Fiberglass, Jushi Group, PPG Fiberglass, Taishan Fiberglass, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp (CPIC), Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., BASF SE.

The driving factors of the global glass fiber reinforcement materials market are the growth in demand for glass fiber from the construction and transportation sector, substitution of heavy metal parts by glass fiber in the aerospace industry, and low cost, light weight and durability of glass fibers. However, issues regarding the recycling of glass fiber reinforced plastics may hinder the demand of glass fiber.

This report studies Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Segment by Product Type: Roving, Woven Roving, Fabrics, CSM/CFM, Chopped Strand, Others (multi-axial)., Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Segment by End-Use Industry: Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Wind Energy.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 that assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities in the global glass fiber reinforcement materials market.

In-depth coverage of the market including drivers, restraints, and opportunities helps professionals to better understand the market behavior.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

