Global automotive camera market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025
Global automotive camera market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing consumer demand for active safety systems, rise in number of road fatalities are driving the automotive camera market. Automotive camera is an onboard camera, which is designed to capture the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. For instance, as per The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are 210 fatalities and 15,000 injuries annually due to back-over crashes. Increasing demand of consumer vehicles across various economies would promote the adoption of automotive cameras for safety. According to report of OICA, over 268,458 vehicles were manufactured in Argentina in 2017, 830,346 in India and 203,264 vehicles were manufactured in Russia. Thus, growing demand of vehicles across various countries would drive the market growth over the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Camera market is segmented into Application, Technology and Vehicle Type. Application segment is segmented into Park assist system, Lane departure warning system, Adaptive cruise control system, Autonomous emergency braking system and Blind spot detection. Technology segment is further divided into Infrared cameras, Thermal cameras and Digital cameras and Vehicle Type includes Passenger vehicles, Light commercial vehicles and Heavy commercial vehicles.
The regional analysis of global automotive camera market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082319
The leading market players mainly include-
• Aptiv PLC (Delphi Automotive PLC)
• Automation Engineering Inc. (mycronic ab)
• Autoliv, Inc.
• Continental ag
• Magna International Inc.
• Mobileye N.V
• Omnivision Technologies Inc.
• Robert Bosch Gmbh
• Stonkam co., ltd.
• Valeo
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Park assist system
Lane departure warning system
Adaptive cruise control system
Autonomous emergency braking system
Blind spot detection
By Technology:
infrared cameras
Thermal cameras
Digital cameras
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger vehicles
Light commercial vehicles
Heavy commercial vehicles
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082319
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609