Global Automotive Chassiss Market Manufacturers, Application and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Chassis is the skeletal frame of the vehicle which supports the components and sub-assemblies of the vehicle. The chassis is the key frame which provides rigidity and strength to the vehicle. Typically, carbon steel or aluminum alloy undergoes a variety of processes such as forging, stamping, and welding in order to obtain the frame structure. The Car manufacturer Ariel developed a titanium chassis for its Atom sports car that is 40% lighter than the steel chassis. The usage of titanium in chassis building leads to a reduction in weight and increase in fuel efficiency and titanium market is projected to expand particularly in motorsport vehicles.

Global Automotive Chassiss market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Chassiss.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Chassiss market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Chassiss production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Automotive Chassiss in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders ZF Friedrichafen, American Axle and Manufacturing, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ZF Friedrichafen

American Axle and Manufacturing

Benteler International AG

Bosch Chassis Systems

Robert Bosch

Magna International,

Continental AG.

Automotive Chassiss Breakdown Data by Type

Corner Modules

Front Axles

Active Kinematics Control

Rear Axles

Automotive Chassiss Breakdown Data by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Chassiss Production by Region

United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Other Regions

Automotive Chassiss Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Chassiss status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Automotive Chassiss manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Chassiss:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Chassiss market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

