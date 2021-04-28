Global automotive cyber security market is valued approximately USD 1.12 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025
Global automotive cyber security market is valued approximately USD 1.12 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing number of cloud-based applications for vehicles in the automotive industry followed by increasing number of connected cars are driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. According to American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) around 36% of vehicles are connected to internet that is expected to reach 96% by 2020. Thus, rising connected vehicles across the globe would create digital data that require efficient cyber security system.
On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Cyber Security market is segmented into Security, Application, Form, Vehicle and Electric Vehicle segments. Security segment includes Endpoint Security, Application Security and Wireless Network Security, Application segment is further divided into Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System and ADAS & Safety System, Form segment is categorized into In-Vehicle and External Cloud Services, Vehicle segment includes Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicle includes Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)).
The regional analysis of Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the growing demand of connected vehicles across countries such as China, Japan, and India.
The leading market players mainly include-
• Harman International
• Continental AG
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Denso Corporation
• Aptiv
• Symantec Corporation
• NXP
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Trillium Secure Inc.
• Escrypt GmbH
• Vector Informatik GmbH
• Karamba Security
• Saferide Technologies Ltd
• Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Security:
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Wireless Network Security
By Application:
Telematics System
Infotainment System
Powertrain System
Body Control & Comfort System
Communication System
ADAS & Safety System
By Form:
In-Vehicle
External Cloud Services
By Vehicle:
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
By Electric Vehicle:
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
