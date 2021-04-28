Global automotive cyber security market is valued approximately USD 1.12 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing number of cloud-based applications for vehicles in the automotive industry followed by increasing number of connected cars are driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. According to American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) around 36% of vehicles are connected to internet that is expected to reach 96% by 2020. Thus, rising connected vehicles across the globe would create digital data that require efficient cyber security system.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Cyber Security market is segmented into Security, Application, Form, Vehicle and Electric Vehicle segments. Security segment includes Endpoint Security, Application Security and Wireless Network Security, Application segment is further divided into Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System and ADAS & Safety System, Form segment is categorized into In-Vehicle and External Cloud Services, Vehicle segment includes Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicle includes Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)).

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the growing demand of connected vehicles across countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The leading market players mainly include-

• Harman International

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Denso Corporation

• Aptiv

• Symantec Corporation

• NXP

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Trillium Secure Inc.

• Escrypt GmbH

• Vector Informatik GmbH

• Karamba Security

• Saferide Technologies Ltd

• Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Security:

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

By Application:

Telematics System

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

Body Control & Comfort System

Communication System

ADAS & Safety System

By Form:

In-Vehicle

External Cloud Services

By Vehicle:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

