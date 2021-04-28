Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Bio-Based Polypropylene Market by Application (Injection, Textile, Film, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Bio-Based Polypropylene Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Global bio-based bio based polypropylene market was nearly $32.0 million in 2017, and is predicted to surpass $53.0 million by the end of 2025, increasing at a CAGR over 6.5%. The global bio based polypropylene market experiences a significant growth owing to the use of these polypropylenes in various applications, which include injection molding, textile, films, and others. Bio based polypropylene is a polymer obtained from vegetable oils, corn, and other biomass materials.

Strengthening the adoption of various polymers to improve the automobile downsizing, along with increasing impact to reduce carbon emissions are expected to drive the growth of the bio based polypropylene market during the forthcoming years. Favorable government norms to improve the usage of lighter materials in vehicle manufacturing is anticipated to boost the product demand in the coming years.

Different lightweight materials find applications in various sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, and others. Increase in product demand from these sectors triggers product consumption, which is expected to drive the bio based polypropylene market during the forthcoming years. The product prices in this market are subjected to very low fluctuations, as they are naturally-derived, which could be an additional factor driving the market.

Favorable regulatory norms addressing various environmental concerns, which include minimization of the carbon emissions from automobiles drive the demand for bio based polypropylene. The U.S. and European governing bodies have initiated numerous regulations, to decrease the CO2 emissions and to enhance fuel efficiency, which further boost the growth of the bio based polypropylene market size during the forecast period.

Increase in impact of substitute products such as bio based PET and bio based PLA is expected to hinder the growth of the bio based polypropylene market. Increase in petroleum production enhances the process of manufacturing various crude oil derivatives, such as PET, PP, PLA, and others. This is expected to reduce the price of the end product, which in turn hinders the market growth.

Many key companies operating in the global bio based polypropylene market are planning to invest in R&D activities to develop bio based polypropylene from various other products and to improve the aplication potential to novel applications. This makes way for new growth opportunities for the global bio based polypropylene market.

Based on application, the bio based polypropylene market is segmented into injection, textile, films, and others, which include extrusion, blow molding, and coatings. The market size for injection application is expected to reach $19,328.4 thousand by 2025, increasing from $11,554.6 thousand in 2017. Injection molding helps to manufacture various formed parts for use in various end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, industrial, packaging, and others. Rise in demand for lightweight products to improve the vehicle downsizing in automobiles is anticipated to boost the product demand for injection applications.

Based on region, the bio based polypropylene market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America bio based polypropylene market is majorly led by the U.S. region, which contributed revenue of $6,409.5 thousand in 2017 and is further projected to reach $10,743.9 thousand by the end of 2025. Rise in need for low GHG emissions during production along with the stringent regulatory norms for manufacturing lightweight vehicles in countries such as the U.S. and Canada are the factors expected to boost the growth of the North America bio based polypropylene market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global bio based polypropylene market include Global Bioenergies, Dow Chemicals, Braskem S.A., Trellis Earth Products, Inc., and Biobent Polymers.

Key Benefits for Global Bio Based Polypropylene Market:

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global technical textile market from 2017 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

Profiles of leading players operating in the global technical textile market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Global Bio Based Polypropylene Key Market Segments:

By Application

Injection

Textile

Films

Others (Extrusion, Blow Molding, and Coating)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

01.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rising demand for light-weight materials for automobiles

3.4.1.2. Growing demand for bio based materials

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Increasing competition from synthetic polymers

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Favorable regulatory framework to enhance the production of low-emission automobiles

3.5. Top player positioning, 2017

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL BIO BASED POLYPROPYLENE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Injection

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Textile

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. Films

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BIO BASED POLYPROPYLENE MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.2.4. U.S.

5.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2.5. Canada

5.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2.6. Mexico

5.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3.4. Germany

5.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.5. France

5.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.6. UK

5.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.7. Italy

5.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.8. Spain

5.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.9. Rest of Europe

5.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4.4. China

5.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.5. Japan

5.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.6. India

5.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.7. Australia

5.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.8. South Korea

5.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.5.4. Brazil

5.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.5. Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.6. South Africa

5.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.7. Rest of LAMEA

5.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by application

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Braskem

6.1.1. Company overview

6.1.2. Company snapshot

6.1.3. Operating business segments

6.1.4. Product portfolio

6.1.5. Business performance

6.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

6.2. SABIC

6.2.1. Company overview

6.2.2. Company snapshot

6.2.3. Operating business segments

6.2.4. Product portfolio

6.2.5. Business performance

6.3. Biobent Polymers

6.3.1. Company overview

6.3.2. Company snapshot

6.3.3. Product portfolio

6.4. Neste

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Company snapshot

6.4.3. Operating business segments

6.4.4. Product portfolio

6.4.5. Business performance

6.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

6.5. FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

6.5.1. Company overview

6.5.2. Company snapshot

6.5.3. Product portfolio

6.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

6.6. Novamont SpA

6.6.1. Company overview

6.6.2. Company snapshot

6.6.3. Operating business segments

6.6.4. Product portfolio

6.7. Sinopec Group

6.7.1. Company overview

6.7.2. Company snapshot

6.7.3. Operating business segments

6.7.4. Product portfolio

6.7.5. Business performance

6.8. PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

6.8.1. Company overview

6.8.2. Company snapshot

6.8.3. Operating business segments

6.8.4. Product portfolio

6.8.5. Business performance

6.9. Global Bioenergies

6.9.1. Company overview

6.9.2. Company snapshot

6.9.3. Product portfolio

6.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue….

