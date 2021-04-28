Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product (Bio-impedance Analyzer, Skinfold Calipers, Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Equipment, Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment, Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment, and Others) and End User (Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers, Hospitals, Home User, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Body Composition Analyzers Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Body composition analysis involves a series of tests to measure the ratio of different body compounds. These tests reveal the ratio of fat to lean muscle tissue, percentage of water in the body, metabolic rate (BMR), and body mass index (BMI). The global body composition analyzers market accounted for $356 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $596 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4307



Increase in obese population and rise in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle drive the growth of the body composition analyzers market. However, high equipment cost and stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of body composition analyzers are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, surge in number of gyms and fitness clubs is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global body composition analyzers market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry equipment, skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography equipment, hydrostatic weighing equipment, and others. By end user, it is categorized into fitness clubs & wellness centers, hospitals, home users and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Benefits for Body Composition Analyzers Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global body composition analyzers market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market based on end user assists in understanding the trends in the industry. The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Body Composition Analyzers Key Market Segments:

By Product

Bio-impedance Analyzer

Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Equipment

Skinfold Calipers

Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment

Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment

Others

By End User

Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers

Hospitals

Home Users

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Bodystat Ltd.

COSMED S.r.l.

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

Inbody Co.

Omron Corporation

RJL Systems, Inc.

SELVAS AI Inc.

Seca GmbH & Co.Kg.

Tanita Corporation

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Accufitness Llc.

Beurer GmbH

Maltron International Ltd.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/body-composition-analyzers-market-amrr

Table of Content



Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Porters five forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3. Threat of new entrants

3.4.4. Threat of substitutes

3.4.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in obese population

3.5.1.2. Increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle

3.5.1.3. Rise in health awareness

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High equipment cost

3.5.2.2. Stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of body composition analyzers

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Upsurge in number of gyms and fitness clubs

Chapter: 4: BODY COMPOSITION ANALYZERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Bio-impedance analyzer

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Skinfold calipers

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry equipment

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Hydrostatic weighing equipment

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Air displacement plethysmography equipment

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter: 5: BODY COMPOSITION ANALYZERS MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Fitness clubs & wellness centers

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Hospitals

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Home user

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

Chapter: 6: BODY COMPOSITION ANALYZERS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. North America body composition analyzers market, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S. body composition analyzers market, by product

6.2.2.2. U.S. body composition analyzers market, by end user

6.2.2.3. Canada body composition analyzers market, by product

6.2.2.4. Canada body composition analyzers market, by end user

6.2.2.5. Mexico body composition analyzers market, by product

6.2.2.6. Mexico body composition analyzers market, by end user

6.2.3. North America body composition analyzers market, by product

6.2.4. North America body composition analyzers market, by end user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe body composition analyzers market, by country

6.3.2.1. Germany body composition analyzers market, by product

6.3.2.2. Germany body composition analyzers market, by end user

6.3.2.3. France body composition analyzers market, by product

6.3.2.4. France body composition analyzers market, by end user

6.3.2.5. UK body composition analyzers market, by product

6.3.2.6. UK body composition analyzers market, by end user

6.3.2.7. Italy body composition analyzers market, by product

6.3.2.8. Italy body composition analyzers market, by end user

6.3.2.9. Spain body composition analyzers market, by product

6.3.2.10. Spain body composition analyzers market, by end user

6.3.2.11. Rest of Europe body composition analyzers market, by product

6.3.2.12. Rest of Europe body composition analyzers market, by end user

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4307

About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com