Global cyber security market valued approximately USD 136 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing use of mobile for most of the internet applications, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has become a trend in IT industries rapidly increasing attacks on business applications such as Banking, Financial Services, IT industries, are the major factors driving the growth of Global Cyber Security Market. Hacking, cracking and other forms of cyber-mischief have made personal, commercial, financial and other digital data more vulnerable aiding to the requirement of cyber security and growth of the market. Cyber security is basically the safeguard of internet-connected devises and system (hardware, software and data), from cyberattacks. security involves cyber security and physical security – which are used by enterprises to protect against unauthorized access to data centers and other computerized systems, such as endpoints, networks, applications, and cloud data from threats, like malwares & ransomwares, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

The report on global Cyber Security market includes Solution, Service, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and Industry Vertical segments. Solution segment includes Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Security and Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation and Web Filtering, Service segment is sub-segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services, Security Type segment is further categorized into Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Deployment Mode includes On-Premises and Cloud, Organization Size is further categorized into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises and Industry Vertical includes Aerospace and Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities and Others.

The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global Cyber Security market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as growing cyber security services providers are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players include-

IBM

Symantec

FireEye

Check Point

Cisco

Trend Micro

Sophos

Rapid7

McAfee

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Imperva

Splunk

F5 Networks

Proofpoint

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Firewall

Antivirus/Antimalware

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Security and Vulnerability Management

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

Web Filtering

By Service:

Professional Services

o Design and Implementation

o Risk and Threat Assessment

o Consulting

o Training and Education

o Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Security Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical:

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

