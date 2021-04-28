Global Mexican Insulated Panels Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Mexican Insulated Panels Market for Prefabricated Covers by Foam Type (Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene, and Others), Skin Material (Steel-Steel, Steel-Cardboard, Steel-Vinyl Ester, Cardboard-Cardboard, and Others), and End-user Industry (Construction and Cold Storage) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2022” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Mexican Insulated Panels Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Insulating panels are high-performance building materials used in the construction of walls, roof, floors, cold rooms, and refrigerated vehicles bodies. The insulating panels replace the conventional stick frame construction. These panels are manufactured by sandwiching a rigid foam insulation material, such as polyurethane and polystyrene, between two panels of the wooden structure. The lamination process is done using industrial adhesive, which helps to bind the rigid foam insulation material to the wooden structure. Insulating panels offer advantages such as better energy management, improved durability, economical, faster construction, fire resistance, and acoustical & vibration control.

Surge in urbanization and globalization is a major factor that drives the demand for Mexican insulated panels market for prefabricated covers. Furthermore, increase in requirement for refrigerated vehicles and cold storage containers utilized for shipping food fueled the demand for insulated panels for prefabricated covers. However, vulnerability to damage by insect nests and moisture that may cause leaks may hinder the market growth. The eco-friendly nature of insulating panels is expected to provide growth opportunities for the insulated panels market for prefabricated covers.

The Mexican insulated panels market for prefabricated covers is segmented on the basis of foam type, skin material, end-user industry, and region. Foam types studied in this market are polyurethane foam, polystyrene, and others. Based on skin materials, the market is divided into steel-steel, steel-cardboard, steel-vinyl ester, cardboard-cardboard, and others. The end-user industries analyzed in this report are construction and cold storage. Based on region, the market is analyzed across northern sector, central Mexico, southern Mexico, and rest of Mexico.

Major player analyzed in this report are Frigocel Mexicana, S.A. de C.V., Ternium, Metecno, Danica, Marcegaglia SpA, Unypanel SA de CV, Fanosa, S.A. de C.V., Thermopanel, Isocindu S.A. de C.V., and Kingspan Group plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Mexican insulated panels market for prefabricated covers, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Foam Type

– Polyurethane Foam

– Polystyrene

– Others

By Skin Material

– Steel-Steel

– Steel-Cardboard

– Steel-Vinyl Ester

– Cardboard-Cardboard

– Others

By End-user Industry

– Construction

– – Malls

– – Warehouses

– – Schools

– Cold Storage

– – Supermarkets

– – Convenience Stores

– – Others

By Region

– Northern Sector

– Central Mexico

– Southern Mexico

– Rest of Mexico

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016 (%)

3.6. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

3.6.1. Legal

3.6.2. Environmental

3.7. PRICE ANALYSIS

3.8. IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS

3.9. APPARENT CONSUMPTION/DEMAND ANALYSIS, 2012-2022

CHAPTER 4 MEXICAN INSULATED PANELS MARKET FOR PREFABRICATED COVERS, BY FOAM TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. POLYURETHANE FOAM

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. POLYSTYRENE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. OTHERS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 MEXICAN INSULATED PANELS MARKET FOR PREFABRICATED COVER, BY SKIN MATERIAL

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. STEEL-STEEL

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. STEEL-CARDBOARD

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. STEEL-VINYL ESTER

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. CARDBOARD-CARDBOARD

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 MEXICAN INSULATED PANELS MARKET FOR PREFABRICATED COVERS, BY END USER

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. CONSTRUCTION

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.2.1. Malls

6.2.2.2. Warehouses

6.2.2.3. Schools

6.3. COLD STORAGE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.2.1. Supermarkets

6.3.2.2. Convenience stores

6.3.2.3. Others

6.4. OTHERS

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 MEXICAN INSULATED PANELS MARKET FOR PREFABRICATED COVER, BY REGION

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.1.2. Market size and forecast by foam type

7.1.3. Market size and forecast by skin material

7.1.4. Market size and forecast by end-user

7.1.5. Northern Sector

7.1.5.1. Market size and forecast by foam type

7.1.5.2. Market size and forecast by skin material

7.1.5.3. Market size and forecast by end-user

7.1.6. Central Mexico

7.1.6.1. Market size and forecast by foam type

7.1.6.2. Market size and forecast by skin material

7.1.6.3. Market size and forecast by end-user

7.1.7. Southern Mexico

7.1.7.1. Market size and forecast by foam type

7.1.7.2. Market size and forecast by skin material

7.1.7.3. Market size and forecast by end-user

7.1.8. Rest of Mexico

Continue….

