Global Necktie Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Necktie Market – By Type (Apron Necktie, Bow Tie, Seven-fold Tie, Skinny Necktie, Cravat, Others) By Material (Cotton, Satin, Silk, Velvet, Linen, Wool, Synthetic, Others) By Demography (Men, Women, Kids) By Price Range (Premium, Medium, Economy) By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Offline Store) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Necktie market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The Global Necktie Market anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle of the people are anticipated to foster the growth of the market. In addition, continuous innovation in tie materials and design is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the necktie market during the forecast period.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of necktie market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
– Apron Necktie
– Bow Tie
– Seven-fold Tie
– Skinny Necktie
– Cravat
– Others
By Material
– Cotton
– Satin
– Silk
– Velvet
– Linen
– Wool
– Synthetic
– Others
By Demography
– Men
– Women
– Kids
By Price Range
– Premium
– Medium
– Economy
By Distribution Channel
– Online Stores
– Offline Stores
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Ralph Lauren
– Turnbull & Asser
– The Charvet
– Tokyo Tie
– Roberto Cavalli
– Christian Lacroix
– Stefano Ricci
– Giorgio Armani S.p.A.
– Duchamp
– Burberry
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Necktie Market
3. Global Necktie Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Necktie Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Necktie Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Necktie Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
9.4. Apron Necktie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Bow Tie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Seven-fold Tie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. Skinny Necktie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.8. Cravat Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Necktie Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Material
10.4. Cotton Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Satin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Silk Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Velvet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Linen Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Wool Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.10. Synthetic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Necktie Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
11.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Kids Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Necktie Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range
12.4. Premium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Economy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Global Necktie Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.4. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1. By Type
14.2.1.1. Introduction
14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
14.2.1.4. Apron Necktie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.5. Bow Tie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.6. Seven-fold Tie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.7. Skinny Necktie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.8. Cravat Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2. By Material
14.2.2.1. Introduction
14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Material
14.2.2.4. Cotton Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.5. Satin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.6. Silk Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.7. Velvet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8. Linen Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9. Wool Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.10. Synthetic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3. By Demography
14.2.3.1. Introduction
14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
14.2.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.6. Kids Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4. By Price Range
14.2.4.1. Introduction
14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range
14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range
14.2.4.4. Premium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.6. Economy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5. By Distribution Channel
14.2.5.1. Introduction
14.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
14.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
14.2.5.4. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.6. By Country
14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1. By Type
14.3.1.1. Introduction
14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
14.3.1.4. Apron Necktie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.5. Bow Tie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.6. Seven-fold Tie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.7. Skinny Necktie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.8. Cravat Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2. By Material
14.3.2.1. Introduction
14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Material
14.3.2.4. Cotton Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.5. Satin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.6. Silk Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.7. Velvet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.8. Linen Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.9. Wool Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.10. Synthetic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3. By Demography
14.3.3.1. Introduction
14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
14.3.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.6. Kids Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4. By Price Range
14.3.4.1. Introduction
14.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range
14.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range
14.3.4.4. Premium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4.6. Economy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.5. By Distribution Channel
14.3.5.1. Introduction
14.3.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
14.3.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
14.3.5.4. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.5.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.6. By Country
14.3.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.3.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.3.6.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.6.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.6.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.6.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.6.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.6.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.6.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.1. By Type
14.4.1.1. Introduction
14.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
14.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
14.4.1.4. Apron Necktie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.1.5. Bow Tie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.1.6. Seven-fold Tie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.1.7. Skinny Necktie Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.1.8. Cravat Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.1.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.2. By Material
14.4.2.1. Introduction
14.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
14.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Material
14.4.2.4. Cotton Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.2.5. Satin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.2.6. Silk Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.2.7. Velvet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.2.8. Linen Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.2.9. Wool Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.2.10. Synthetic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.2.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.3. By Demography
14.4.3.1. Introduction
14.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
14.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
14.4.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.3.6. Kids Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.4. By Price Range
14.4.4.1. Introduction
14.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range
14.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range
14.4.4.4. Premium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.4.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.4.6. Economy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.5. By Distribution Channel
14.4.5.1. Introduction
14.4.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
14.4.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
14.4.5.4. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.5.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-20233
14.4.6. By Country
14.4.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.4.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.4.6.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.6.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.6.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.6.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.6.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.6.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.6.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.6.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.4.6.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
