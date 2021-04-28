Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

The offshore drilling Rigs market is pittedto reach USD XX billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2017- 2022.A drilling rig is a machine that creates holes in the earth’s surface. Drilling rigs can do a wide variety of tasks such as sample sub-surface mineral deposits, test rock, soil and groundwater physical properties and also can be used to install sub-surface fabrications, such as underground utilities, instrumentation, tunnels or wells. Oil and natural gas drilling rigs are used to identify geologic reservoirs and also create holes that permit the extraction of oil or natural gas from them. Mostly in onshore oil and gas fields, once a well has been drilled, the drilling rig will be moved away from the well and a service rig (a smaller rig) that is built for completions will be moved on to the well to get the well on the line. This in turn frees up the drilling rig making it able to drill another hole and hence streamlines the operation as well as allowing for the advent of certain special services, like completions vs. drilling.

Market dynamics:

The progress of the offshore rigs market heavily depends on the growing exploration activities across the globe. The discoveries of oil and gas reserves in remote areas combined with increasing technological advancements mainly in terms of equipment have made drilling operations much more feasible and cost-effective. But recent oil spill incidents and strict environment regulations on drilling activities can restrain the growth of this market.

The growth of the offshore drilling rigs market in these regions is also propelled by factors such as the advent of offshore activities in the North Sea and depleting oil and gas reserves in the U.S. The CAGR of the European region is determined by growing offshore activities in the North Sea.

Market Segmentation:

Drilling rigs can be massive structures which have equipment used to drill water wells, oil wells, or natural gas extraction wells, or they can be really small and moved manually by one person. Drilling rigs can be mobile equipment which is mounted on trucks, tracks or trailers, or more permanent land or marine-based structures (such as oil platforms, commonly called offshore oil rigs’ even if they don’t contain a drilling rig).

Geographical Analysis:

Latin America is touted to be the largest market in the offshore drilling industry, followed by Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to lead the offshore drilling rigs market by the year 2019, followed by Latin America and Africa

Key Players:

Transocean (Switzerland), COSL (China), Nabors (Bermuda), Ensco plc. (U.K.), Diamond Offshore Drilling (U.S.), KCA Deutag (U.K.), and Maersk Drilling (Denmark), are the major players in this market and constitute a significant part of the market.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage