Global Spoolable Pipes Market Analysis 2023: Study for Future Scope, Size, Trend and Share

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Spoolable Pipes Market by Matrix Type (Thermoplastic and Thermoset), Reinforcement Type (Fiber Reinforced, Steel Reinforced, and Hybrid), Diameter (Small and Large), Application (Onshore (Production Gathering Lines, Water Injection Lines, and Others), Offshore (Injection Strings, Velocity Strings, and Others), Downhole, Mining, and Water Distribution), and Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Distribution) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Spoolable Pipes Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global spoolable pipes market is expected to garner $2,107 million by 2023, from $1,345 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023. A spoolable pipe is a flexible pipe composed of three layers, namely, the liner, cover, and reinforcement layer.

The liner, which is the inner layer and cover, and the outer layer are composed of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), cross-linked polyethylene (PEX), polyamide (PA), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and other thermoplastic resins. The reinforcement or the structural layer is made up of glass fibers, carbon fibers, aramids, para-aramids, steel, aluminum, wires, cords, and high-performance fibers such as M5, spectra, vectran, zylon, among others. Internal and external corrosion leads to quick aging and premature failure of steel pipelines. Majority of the steel pipes are decommissioned after prolonged years of repair and services. Spoolable pipe offers high design flexibility along with high resistance to corrosion, pressure, and impact. Moreover, these pipes are lightweight and flexible in nature, as compared to their steel counterpart; thus requiring less manpower, equipment, and energy to transport and install. This makes spoolable pipes a cost-effective alternative to steel pipes.

Superior properties of spoolable pipes as compared to conventional counterparts have increased their adoption in the market. Properties, such as corrosion resistant and high impact resistant, make these pipes suitable for oil & gas field. Increase in production of oil & gas on account of rise in energy consumption is expected to boost the demand for spoolable pipes for transportation purposes. Moreover, the discovery of new offshore oil & gas fields is expected to present new opportunities for the manufacturers of spoolable pipes. However, high entry barriers due to stringent regulations on the design, construction, and operation of spoolable pipes by Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), American Petroleum Institute, ASTM International, and Canadian Standard Association could hamper the market growth.

The global spoolable pipes market is segmented based on matrix type, reinforcement type, application, sales channel, and geography. The market based on the matrix includes thermoplastics and thermosets. Based on reinforcement, it is classified into fiber reinforcement, steel reinforcement, and others. The application segment is divided into onshore, offshore, downhole, and others. On the basis of sales channel, the market is categorized into direct and indirect. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include:

– Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

– Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipes Co., Ltd.

– Flexpipe Inc.

– FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

– Future Pipe Industries (L.L.C.)

– Magma Global Limited

– National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

– Pipelife International GmbH

– Polyflow LLC

– Smartpipe Technologies

Spoolable Pipes Market Key Segmentation:

By Matrix Type

– Thermoplastics

– Thermosets

By Reinforcement Type

– Fiber Reinforcement

– Steel Reinforcement

– Others

By Application

– Onshore

– – Production Gathering Lines

– – Injection Lines

– – Others

– Offshore

– – Subsea Flowlines

– – Jumpers

– – Choke & Kill Lines

– – Others

– Downhole

– – Directional Drilling

– – Well Intervention

– – Others

– Others

By Sales Channel

– Direct

– Indirect

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Turkey

– – Norway

– – Germany

– – UK

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – India

– – China

– – Indonesia

– – Thailand

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.1.1. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.1.2. Key market segments

1.2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.2.1. Secondary research

1.2.2. Primary research

1.2.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Superior properties of spoolable pipes as compared to conventional ones

3.4.1.2. Rise in production of oil & gas

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High entry barriers

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Discovery of new offshore oil & gas fields.

CHAPTER 4 SPOOLABLE PIPES MARKET, BY MATRIX TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. THERMOPLASTICS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. THERMOSET

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 SPOOLABLE PIPES MARKET, BY REINFORCEMENT TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. FIBER REINFORCED

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. STEEL REINFORCED

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. OTHERS

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 SPOOLABLE PIPES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. OFFSHORE

6.2.1. Subsea flowlines

6.2.2. Jumpers

6.2.3. Choke & kill lines

6.2.4. Others

6.2.5. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.6. Market size and forecast

6.3. ONSHORE

6.3.1. Production gathering lines

6.3.2. Injection lines

6.3.3. Others

6.3.4. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.5. Market size and forecast

6.4. DOWNHOLE

6.4.1. Directional drilling

6.4.2. Well intervention

6.4.3. Others

6.4.4. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.5. Market size and forecast

6.5. OTHERS

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 SPOOLABLE PIPES MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. DIRECT

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.3. INDIRECT

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8 SPOOLABLE PIPES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. INTRODUCTION

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.3. U.S.

8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.2.5. Canada

8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.2.7. Mexico

8.2.8. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast

8.3.3. Turkey

8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.5. Norway

8.3.6. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.7. Germany

8.3.8. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.9. UK

8.3.10. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.11. Rest of Europe

8.3.12. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.4.5. China

8.4.6. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.4.7. Indonesia

8.4.8. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.4.9. Thailand

8.4.10. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.4.11. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4.12. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.5. LAMEA

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast

8.5.3. Latin America

8.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.5.5. Middle East

8.5.6. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.5.7. Africa

8.5.8. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AIRBORNE OIL & GAS B.V.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. CHANGCHUN GAOXIANG SPECIAL PIPES CO., LTD

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.3. FLEXPIPE INC.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.4. FLEXSTEEL PIPELINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Continue….

