Global Submersible Pump Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022

The mechanical device used to pump out fluid from below the surface is called submersible pump. Some of the attractive features of submersible pump are that these are highly efficient with low cost and require low maintenance. The submersible pumps require less space and provide high volume capacity.

The pump and the surface at which the fluid is present sometimes have an elevation difference, due to which there are some cavitations, the submersible pumps avoid pumping those cavitations. Hence the countries which are facing shortage of water are adopting these pumps as they avoid wastage of ground water.

For the forecast period 2015-2020 the global Submersible Pump market is expected to be valued at US$ 12.2 bn with a CAGR of 5.4%.

The Global Submersible Pump Market is segmented on the basis of type, power rating, operations, target industry, and geographical region.

On the basis of type: open-well and bore-well.

On the basis of power rating: low voltage, medium voltage and high voltage.

On the basis of operations: single stage and multi stage.

On the basis of target industry: energy and power, chemicals and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, pulp and paper, mining and construction and, water and waste water management.

On the basis of geographical region: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America and Middle East and Africa.

In 2014, Asia Pacific region had 42% of market share which was highest among all geographical regions. North America region is expected to be valued at US$ 2 bn at the end of forecast period 2015-2023 with a CAGR of 5.5%.

The driving forces of global Submersible Pump market are increasing population resulting in increasing demand of water, high urbanization and industrialization.

The big players of global Submersible Pump market are Ebara Corporation, Xylem Inc., KSB Group, Grundfos Group, Sulzer AG.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

