Gluten-free Products Global Market Analysis, Demand, Trends, Application, Type, Business Research and Industry Forecast 2019 to 2027

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global Gluten-free Products Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Gluten-free Products industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Gluten-free Products market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Gluten-free Products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Gluten-free Products market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A., Dr. Schar AG / SPA, FARMO S.p.A., General Mills Inc., Gluten Free Foods Manufacturing, LLC., Hain Celestial, Hero Group, Kellogg Company., Pinnacle Foods Group LLC. And Raisio Plc.

Gluten is found in various grains such as wheat, barley and rye. Gluten helps to maintain the shape of the food, acting as a glue that holds it together. The gluten-free products are essential for managing signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions associated with gluten. The consumption of gluten-free products improves cholesterol levels, Promotes digestive health and Increases energy levels. Gluten-free has now become part of a healthy lifestyle. Along with cutting carbohydrates, it also helps some people to lose weight.

The gluten-free food market is growing at a faster pace due to rapid change in daily lifestyle, western persuade and extensive raise in the disposable income in the developing countries. Gluten-free food have become a mainstream sensation both out of necessity and personal choice towards achieving a healthier way for life. Moreover, the shift of the consumers towards gluten-free foods due to health conditions such as celiac disease and other gluten sensitivity diseases further boost market growth.

Celiac disease (CD) is an autoimmune disorder in which gluten damages the small intestine. The only treatment for CD is a strict, gluten-free diet. The prevalence rate of CD is about one in 133 people worldwide which provides a huge consumer base for the gluten food products market. However, the major factors restricting the growth of the gluten-free product market includes the risk of weight gain associated with the consumption of gluten-free food and higher cost.

The global gluten-free products market is segmented on the basis of product type, source and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global gluten-free products market is segmented into bakery products, baby food, pizzas & pastas, ready meals, cereals & snacks, savouries and others. On the basis of the source, the gluten-free products market is bifurcated into, animal source and plant source. The animal sources include dairy and meat. Likewise, the plant source includes rice & corn, oilseeds & pulses and others. The gluten-free products market on the basis of distribution channel is classified into supermarket, conventional stores, drugstores & pharmacies and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Gluten-free Products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Gluten-free Products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Gluten-free Products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Gluten-free Products market in these regions.

