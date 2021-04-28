Hip Replacement Devices Market Industry Growth, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Stryker, MicroPort Orthopedics, Inc., OMNI, Exactech, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Hip joint pains severely due to the arthritis and is it replaced with an artificial joint which is often made of metal, plastic or ceramic. Hip replacement is surgical procedure in which the removal of the hip joint is done. The surgical procedure can be performed with the traditional approach or the minimally invasive robot assisted surgery.

The hip replacement devices market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the forecast years, owing to driving factors such as, rise in the number of hip replacement surgeries, growing incidences of the hip bone distortion in the elderly people and in chronic alcohol drinkers, increase in injuries due to growing road accidents and more. The market is likely to widen up the opportunities to develop innovative products for the hip implants and the also have opportunities to enter the developing nations across the world.

Some of the key players influencing the market are DJO Global, Inc, Smith & Nephew, Corin, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson), Stryker, MicroPort Orthopedics, Inc., OMNI, Exactech, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

The “Hip Replacement Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants, Revision Hip Replacement Implants and Total Hip Replacement Implants), Material (Metallic, Ceramic and Others), End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others) and Geography” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the hip replacement devices market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global hip replacement devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, material, end user and geography. The global hip replacement devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the hip replacement devices market.

The global hip replacement devices market is segmented on the basis of product, material and end user. On the basis of the product the segment is classified as partial hip replacement implants, hip resurfacing implants, revision hip replacement implants and total hip replacement implants. On the basis of the material the market is segmented as metallic, ceramic and others. On the basis of the end user the segment includes hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key hip replacement devices market manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hip replacement devices market based on product, material, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall hip replacement devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the hip replacement devices market in the coming years. Whereas, Europe is the second largest market owing to the growing number of the chronic orthopedic conditions, growing elderly population and more. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the rise in the hip replacement surgeries due to the growing geriatric population and due to chronic bone disorders.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

