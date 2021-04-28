Hydrocolloids Market Analysis from 2019 to 2027: Global Industry Research, Application, Type and Future Growth Scenario

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global Hydrocolloids Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Hydrocolloids industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Hydrocolloids market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Hydrocolloids market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Hydrocolloids market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland, Cargill, Incorporated, CP Kelco U.S. Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Glanbia plc, IC Gums, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated., Kerry Inc. and Tate & Lyle PLC

Hydrocolloids or more commonly known gums are added to foodstuffs to control their functional properties, such as thickening or gelling. Many of the hydrocolloids are derived from natural polysaccharide sources. For example, agar-agar and carrageenan are extracted from seaweed, gelatin is produced by hydrolysis of proteins of mammalian and fish origins and pectin is extracted from citrus peel and apple pomace. Hydrocolloids are hydrophilic polymers derived from a variety of sources including plant such as locust bean gum, carrageenan, pectin, starch, etc. The animal’s sources include chitosan and the chemical source includes modification of natural polysaccharides. Hydrocolloids are incorporated into food formulations mainly to control rheology and structure. Hydrocolloids are most commonly used in the food industry due to their functional properties like stabilizers, flocculating agents, fat replacers, clarifying agents, clouding agents thickeners, gelling agents, whipping agents and emulsifiers. They are also used in the areas of edible films, encapsulating flavors and crystallization inhibition.

Factors such as rise in consumption of premium food & beverage products and Increase in health-consciousness among consumers drive the natural hydrocolloids market. Moreover, multi-functionality of hydrocolloids leads to their wide range of applications which further boost the demand for hydrocolloids. The increasing demand for processed foods coupled with high demand for convenience foods is projected to impact positively on the global hydrocolloids market over the upcoming years. In addition, increasing focus on research and developmental activities is the key factor driving the growth of global hydrocolloids market. However, stringent international quality standards and regulations and shortage of resources have created a demand-supply imbalance. These factors hamper the growth of the hydrocolloids over the projected period.

The global hydrocolloids market is segmented on the basis of type, source, function and application. Based on type the global hydrocolloids is divided into, gelatin, agar, carrageenan, alginates, pectin, guar GUM, microcrystalline cellulose, others. Likewise, on the basis of source the market is categorized into, botanical, microbial, animal, seaweed and synthetic. On the basis of function, the global hydrocolloids market is segmented into texture, preservation, form, taste enhancer and coloring. The hydrocolloids market on the basis of application is classified into food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care products and pharmaceuticals.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Hydrocolloids market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Hydrocolloids market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Hydrocolloids market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Hydrocolloids market in these regions.

