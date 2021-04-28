Industrial Ethernet Switch Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Historical Analysis, Top Leaders, Business Growth, Regional Trends and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

Industrial Ethernet switch is a network switch that helps in connecting all the network devices used in industries. It helps in forwarding data in the form of frames or packets to the destination port, whenever there is a requirement. The industrial Ethernet switch market is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The adoption of industrial automation and increasing security concerns over the network are driving the global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market.

On the basis of application areas, the segment is further divided into smart grid, security & surveillance, intelligent rail & traffic communication, and others. Ethernet switches play a crucial part in building the architecture for digitalized surveillance system. Access control and surveillance systems are being connected through Ethernet cables rather than analog or slow signal connections. The 2 port managed switches are capable of offering high security for the entire network and helps in reducing the operational cost. In recent years, most of the modern airports rely on industrial Ethernet in developing intelligent transport systems. Moxa Inc., a leading industrial networking provider, is offering EDS-518A industrial Gigabit Ethernet switch for connecting video surveillance systems. The switch features high port density and capability of connecting several video servers. The switch is capable of maintaining 600 analog cameras through their high bandwidth capability and transmitting data through optical fiber for large distances and can withstand temperature extremes between -40 to 70 degree Celsius.

The end-users of industrial Ethernet switches are aerospace & defense, oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, automotive, chemical, electrical power generation and many more. In oil and gas industry, Ethernet switches helps in enabling industry automation across all verticals. Ethernet switches can help in providing end to end industrial communication, like providing optic fiber communication connecting various devices like valves, meters and control centers and many more. Ethernet switches help in supporting CCTV, data and voice communications, and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) information movement from devices to control center in a secured way. General Electric, an American multinational conglomerate, is offering Ethernet switch that is specifically designed for industrial use. The switches are capable of enabling cyber protection and network integration with advanced security features. By deploying web management software, the switches are simple and easy to configure and supports high speed recovery for critical applications.

The global industrial Ethernet switch market is estimated to reach USD 2 billion by 2023 growing with 14% CAGR, during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), and ZTE Corporation (China), among others.

Segmentation

The global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is classified into type, application areas, organization size, end-users, and region. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into managed switches and unmanaged switches. On the basis of application areas, the segment is further divided into smart grid, security & surveillance, intelligent rail & traffic communication, and others. On the basis of organization size, the segment is further classified into SME and large enterprises. The end-users of industrial Ethernet switches are aerospace & Defense, oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, automotive, chemical, electrical power generation, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global industrial Ethernet switch market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market for global industrial Ethernet switch through the forecast period. The deployment of industrial Ethernet among industries in various stages such as SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) integration, PLC (Programmable Logic Control) communication are driving the market in this region. The growth of fiber optics in telecommunications and usage of optical fibres are fuelling the market growth. North America is anticipated to hold significant growth rate through the forecast period. The deployment of data centers and need for components assisting data centers, presence of large manufacturing industries, and deployment of smart grids are driving the market for industrial Ethernet switch market in this region.

Intended Audience

System Integrators

Communication providers

IT enablers

Cable manufacturers

Network component manufacturers

