Interventional Oncology Market Report on Recent Adoption 2027: BTG International, HealthTronics, IceCure Medical, IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES, Medtronic, MedWaves, Sanarus, Teleflex, Terumo, and Trod Medical

The interventional oncology market is to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increase in patient population and increasing public-private funding for interventional oncology. In addition, the emerging economies and growing awareness about interventional oncology is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Interventional oncology procedures includes diagnosis and treatment with use of minimally invasive surgery, which are carried under image guidance. Medical devices like X-ray, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging is used for the treatment. This technique is generally used for lung cancer, liver cancer and kidney cancer.

The “Global Interventional Oncology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of interventional oncology market with detailed market segmentation by product, procedure, cancer and geography. The global interventional oncology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading interventional oncology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Players:

1. BTG International Ltd.

2. HealthTronics, Inc.

3. IceCure Medical Ltd

4. IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.

5. Medtronic

6. MedWaves, Inc.

7. Sanarus

8. Teleflex Incorporated

9. Terumo Corporation

10. Trod Medical

The global interventional oncology market is segmented on the basis of product, procedure and cancer. Based on product, the market is classified as embolization devices, ablation devices and support devices. On the basis of procedure the market is categorised as thermal tumor ablation, non-thermal tumor ablation, transcatheter arterial chemoembolization, transcatheter arterial radioembolization or selective internal radiation and therapy transcatheter arterial embolization or bland embolization. On the basis of cancer type the interventional oncology market is classified as liver cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, kidney cancer and other cancer.

The report analyzes factors affecting interventional oncology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the interventional oncology market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global interventional oncology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The interventional oncology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

