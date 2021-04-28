Interventional Oncology Market Report on Recent Adoption 2027: BTG International, HealthTronics, IceCure Medical, IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES, Medtronic, MedWaves, Sanarus, Teleflex, Terumo, and Trod Medical
The interventional oncology market is to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increase in patient population and increasing public-private funding for interventional oncology. In addition, the emerging economies and growing awareness about interventional oncology is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.
Interventional oncology procedures includes diagnosis and treatment with use of minimally invasive surgery, which are carried under image guidance. Medical devices like X-ray, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging is used for the treatment. This technique is generally used for lung cancer, liver cancer and kidney cancer.
The “Global Interventional Oncology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of interventional oncology market with detailed market segmentation by product, procedure, cancer and geography. The global interventional oncology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading interventional oncology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Leading Players:
1. BTG International Ltd.
2. HealthTronics, Inc.
3. IceCure Medical Ltd
4. IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
5. Medtronic
6. MedWaves, Inc.
7. Sanarus
8. Teleflex Incorporated
9. Terumo Corporation
10. Trod Medical
