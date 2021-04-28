Know everything about Automotive Cloud Solutions Market forecast to 2027

Automotive Cloud Solutions is used in automobile for enhanced as well as better communication in real-time.The significant drivers of Automotive Cloud Solutions market are mounting acceptance of fast communication services such as 5g & 4g in automobile. The increasing adoption of advancements toward making autonomous vehicles is creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Automotive Cloud Solutions market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Automotive Cloud Solutions market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Automotive Cloud Solutions market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Airbiquity Inc. , Blackberry Limited, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC , Denso Corporation, Ericsson AB , Harman International Industries, Robert Bosch GmbH, Trimble and Verizon Wireless

The global Automotive Cloud Solutions market is segmented on the basis of service model, electric vehicle model, deployment type and application. Based on electric vehicle type, the market is segmented as battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). The deployment type segment of the Automotive Cloud Solutions market is sub-segmented into Cloud and On-Premises. Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into Fleet Management, Infotainment System, Over the Air (OTA) Updates, Telematics, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Other.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Cloud Solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

