Labels Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Avery Dennison, Bemis, CCL Industries, Lintec, Berry Global and more…

A label is a piece of paper, plastic film, cloth, metal, or other material affixed to a container or product, on which is written or printed information or symbols about the product or item. Information printed directly on a container or article can also be considered labeling. Labels have many uses, including providing information on a product’s origin, manufacturer (e.g., brand name), use, shelf-life and disposal, some or all of which may be governed by legislation such as that for food in the UK or United States. Methods of production and attachment to packaging are many and various and may also be subject to internationally recognized standards. In many countries, hazardous products such as poisons or flammable liquids must have a warning label.
This report focuses on the global Labels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Labels development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Avery Dennison
Bemis
CCL Industries
Lintec
Berry Global
Cenveo
Constantia Flexibles
Hood Packaging
Intertape Polymer Group
Karlville Development
Klöckner Pentaplast
Macfarlane Group
SleeveCo
DowDupont
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pressure-sensitive labels
Glue-applied labels
Sleeve labels
In-mold labels
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Food and Beverage
Chemical and Biochemical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Labels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Labels development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
