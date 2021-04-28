Major boom in Software Defined Security Market industry are growing at a rapid pace with the top companies – Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems, VMware, EMC Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Widespread adoption of the cloud model amid industries, particularly IT and telecom has also increased the probability of a security breach. This has resulted in increased demand for security systems that are based upon softwareplatform. A software-defined security thus introduced as a security model, which is typically implemented within IT environments. These security systems are nearly independent of hardware intervention and grounded on virtualization infrastructures and cloud computing.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The software-defined security also ensures that the security scalability and reach of the fundamental environment operates in line with widening infrastructure resources. The ability of the SDSec (Software Defined Security) to facilitate the organizations with the flexibility to migrate or move their software solution amid IT facilities/Data centers without impacting the controls and security policy is anticipated to greatly influence the Software-defined security market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Software Defined Security Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Software Defined Security industry with a focus on the global Software Defined Security market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Software Defined Security market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, component, application, end-user and geography. The global Software Defined Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

2. Intel Corporation

3. Juniper Networks, Inc.

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. VMware, Inc.

6. EMC Corporation

7. Palo Alto Networks

8. Fortinet, Inc.

9. Symantec Corporation

10. Versa Networks, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Software Defined Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Software Defined Security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Software Defined Security Market report.

Also, key Software Defined Security market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

