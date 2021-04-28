Military IoT Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Key Features, Growth Drivers, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2023

Military IoT Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Military Internet of Things Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (Wi-Fi, Cellular, Satellite Communication), Application (Training & Simulation, Health Monitoring) and Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Global Military IoT Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The global military IoT market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 11% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7546

Military IoT utilizes devices, such as GPS and satellite communication, to provide real-time reporting to military commanders. The real-time data provided by military IoT enables users to plan military operations and take optimal decisions. Additionally, it provides various benefits such as situational awareness and information on equipment health, enabling users to experience enhanced safety.

Factors such as the growing demand for enhanced situational awareness and decreased cost of controllers and sensors are propelling the market growth. Stringent government regulations related to defense personnel security is also expected to boost the market growth. However, poor internet connectivity in developing nations may hamper the market growth.

Key Players

The key players in the global military IoT market are-

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

FreeWave Technologies Inc. (US)

AT&T Inc. (US)

General Atomics (US)

FLIR Systems Inc. (US)

Textron Systems (US)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

IBM Corporation (US)

Bombardier (Canada)

SAP SE (Germany)

Forescout Technologies Inc. (US)

General Electric (US)

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

Based on component, the software segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Software enables army personnel in receiving real-time location information and is compatible with various communication devices, such as radios. On the basis of technology, the Wi-Fi segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to benefits offered such as enhanced connectivity, flexibility and easy installation of the device.

On the basis of application, the training & simulation segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of wearable devices by armed forces for training purposes is driving the segment growth. Additionally, military IoT utilizes live streaming cameras and motion sensors to provide live training data. The data assists commanders in keeping track of army forces performance. Therefore, the segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period. Presence of prominent players such as Honeywell International, Inc., and Northrop Grumman Corporation is expected to bolster the market growth. Furthermore, the growing use of battlefield management systems by the US Army is driving the market growth as these systems utilize IoT and offer enhanced situational awareness and target acquisition capabilities to defense personnel. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing defense expenditure in emerging economies, such as India and China. Additionally, technological advancements in the region are expected to propel the market growth.

Intended Audience

IoT device manufacturers

Defense authorities

Defense companies

Research Institutes

Regulatory bodies

Research Methodology

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcomes of our disciplined research methodology that includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Primary Research

In this process, both the demand side and supply side parties were involved in extracting genuine facts and insights about the market forecast, production, trend, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain have been approached to obtain key information.

Secondary Research

In this process, the data collection was done through various secondary sources, which included annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government association, aerospace & defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, some paid databases, and others.

Report Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage on market segment and its sub-segments

Regional / Country Trend and Forecast: Detailed analysis on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each of the regions

Market dynamics intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain & value chain analysis

Technology Trend, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, strategic developments including JVs, Product Launch, and M&A

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 20%

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7546

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Military Iot Market, by Component

1.1.2. Global Military Iot Market, by Technology

1.1.3. Global Military Iot Market, by Application

1.1.4. Global Military Iot Market, by Region

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Component Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List of Assumptions

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

Continued……

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Military Iot Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Military Iot Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Military Iot Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Military Iot Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Latin America: Military Iot Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Middle East & Africa: Military Iot Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 7 Global Military Iot, Component Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Continued……

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 2 Top-down & Bottom-up Approaches

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continued…….

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Get More Information on Military IoT Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/military-iot-market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.