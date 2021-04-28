Narcolepsy Market Insights, Overview and Product Value

12 June 2019 – Increasing prevalence of narcolepsy, growing the obese population, increasing demands for effective treatment, rising research and development are estimated to be some of the significant drivers for the global narcolepsy market. However, lack of awareness and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low-income countries may restraint the global narcolepsy market growth, during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The Global Narcolepsy Market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user. By the type, the market is segmented into type 1 narcolepsy, type 2 narcolepsy, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into polysomnogram, multiple sleep latency test, others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into stimulants, antidepressants, sodium oxybate, and others.

The stimulants segment is sub-segmented into modafinil, armodafinil, and others. The antidepressants segment is sub-segmented into tricyclics, selective serotonin and noradrenergic reuptake inhibitors, and others. The tricyclics segment is further segmented into imipramine, desipramine, clomipramine, and others. The selective serotonin and noradrenergic reuptake inhibitors segment are sub-segmented into venlafaxine, fluoxetine, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis

America dominates the global narcolepsy market. This can be attributed due to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, high healthcare expenditure and huge patient population. Moreover, the presence of developed economies like U.S. and Canada and global players such as Mylan N.V., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others within the region fuels the market growth. Europe is the estimated to stand second in the global narcolepsy market owing to the availability of funds for research, huge patient population, growing number of obese, and presence of developed economies like France, Italy, and Germany within the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the global narcolepsy market due to the presence of developing economies like India and China within the region, and developing healthcare sector. The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global narcolepsy market is owing to the presence of poor economies and stringent government policies especially within in the African region. A majority of the narcolepsy market in the Middle & Africa region is held by the Middle East. This can be attributed on the basis of huge healthcare expenditure, and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region.

Key Players

Some of the major market players in the global narcolepsy market are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Republic of Ireland), BIOPROJET (Paris), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Graymark Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), Mylan N.V. (U.S., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Shire (Republic of Ireland), Shionogi Inc. (U.S.), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

