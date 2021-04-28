Ophthalmoscopes Market Insight and Deep Analysis 2019-2026, Industry Overview, Trends, Demands, Revenue, Applications and Key Players

global ophthalmoscopes market accounted to US$ 216.79 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 322.13 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Europe is recognized as a developed market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as rising prevalence of the diabetes and growing population which are driving the growth of number patients living with eye disorders across the region.

Get Sample Copy Of [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002861/

Acquisition and product up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global ophthalmoscopes industry. For instance, Rudolf Riester GmbH (Halma Plc) has launched fortelux N LED Diagnostic Penlight. The device is pen sized device used for the pupil examination and is available in various attractive colors. Thus, the companies are introducing various handy devices that assists in the eye examination and therefore, the market is likely to experience various such products in the coming future.

Company Profiles

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG,

Welch Allyn,

Heine Optotechnik GmBH & Co.KG,

Iridex Corporation,

American Diagnostic Corporation,

Halma Plc,

Honsun,

Guangzhou Bisen Medical Co., Limited,

Lumenis,

Market Insights

Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases in Developing and Developed Nations

The prevalence of diabetes retinopathy, cataract, conjunctivitis, retinal disorders and age-relate macular degeneration are said to increase with the rising ageing population. In addition, findings also reveals that children are also more prone to develop eye disorders such as glaucoma, conjunctivitis and night blindness among others. Vision loss due to eye diseases is a major health problem, which immensely affects the quality of life. In 2015, across the globe approximately 34.3 million people were registered as blind, an additional around 24.3 million had severe vision impairment, 214 million had moderate vision impairment, and 663 million had near vision impairment. Vision loss is the third largest cause of impairment after anaemia and hearing loss. Cataract is the other most commonly observed eye disorder that is found in the developing nations were the access to the qualified professionals are less. Therefore, the cataract is responsible for more than 50% of the cases of blindness in some of the areas which is likely to increase the demand for the ophthalmologists to grow. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for the ophthalmoscopes is likely to grow in the coming future.

Healthcare Market Across the Globes Owes Growth Opportunities

The rise in the prevalence of the vision impairment and other eye diseases are leading to the increasing number of patients for diagnosis and treatments. The rise in the diagnosis and treatments are rowing due to the rising awareness and change in the healthcare facilities and services. The technological advancements are driving more research and developments across the medical device industries. Owing to the advancement in the medical device industry, the healthcare industry has witnessed significant growth due to transformations during the last few years. Various technological advancements have been witnessed in the industry such as, scalp cooling technology, wearable contacts and use of 3D visualization for surgeries. Countries across the globe have been preferring advanced technologies in healthcare. With a need for better healthcare facilities, Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions are being preferred to in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies. The increase in ageing population, incidences of chronic illnesses and pediatric care are the primary factors driving the growth of healthcare sector.

Type Insights

The global ophthalmoscopes market by type segments was led by direct ophthalmoscopes segment. In 2018, the direct ophthalmoscopes held a largest market share of 55.35% of the ophthalmoscopes market, by type. However, the indirect ophthalmoscopes segments is expected to be the fastest growing segments the market in 2027 owing to advancements in the for the products that allows ophthalmologists to examine more accurately and specifically also the device enables to view more widely inside the eyes.’

Get Instant Discount On This [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00002861/

OPHTHALMOSCOPES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Indirect Ophthalmoscopes

Direct Ophthalmoscopes

By Application

Glaucoma

Retinal Diseases

Diabetes Eye Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

Want To Know More | Inquire Here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00002861/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/