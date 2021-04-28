Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market to 2027 – ABB, Bosch Rexroth AG, General Electric, Hitachi, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Leonardo DRS and Mitsubishi Electric

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor or PMSM, is an AC synchronous motor wherein permanent magnets are used for field excitation. It has a sinusoidal back EMF waveform. Permanent magnets can help the PMSM to generate torque at zero speed. The density of these motors is higher than those of induction motors with the same ratings. These motors are widely used in industrial automation such as robotics, traction, or aerospace.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demands from industrial and agricultural sectors coupled with the growing emergence of green vehicles. Also, several benefits of PMSM such as high-efficiency of PMSM and reduced power consumption, further drive the growth of permanent magnet synchronous motor market. However, scarcity of rare earth magnets may limit the growth of the permanent magnet synchronous motor market. On the other hand, expanding oil and gas industries are likely to showcase positive growth opportunity for the permanent magnet synchronous motor market during the forecast period.

The global permanent magnet synchronous motor market is segmented on the basis of voltage range and industry vertical. Based on voltage range, the market is segmented as up to 9V, 10V-20V, 21V-30V, 31V-40V, 41V-60V, 60V and above. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others.

Top Leading Market Players:

1.ABB

2.Bosch Rexroth AG

3.General Electric

4.Hitachi, Ltd

5.Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

6.Leonardo DRS

7.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.Nidec Motor Corporation

9.Siemens AG

10.Toshiba International Corporation

As leading companies in Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

