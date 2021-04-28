Personal/Consumer Electronics Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players-
A new market study, titled “Global Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Personal/Consumer Electronics Market
Consumer electronics are products used in a domestic or personal context, in contrast to items used for business, industrial, or professional recording purposes. These can include television sets, video players and recorders (VHS, DVD, Blu-ray), videocams, audio equipment, mobile telephones and pagers, portable devices and computers and related devices. The popularity of smartphones, 3G and 4G technologies is a key factor driving the size of the global consumer electronics market.
This report focuses on the global Personal/Consumer Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal/Consumer Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apple,
AB Electrolux,
Bose,
Canon,
Dell
General Electric
Haier
HP
Huawei
LG
Nikon
Philips
Samsung
Sennheiser
Sonos
Sony
Xiaomi
ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Television Sets
Video Players
Recorders
Videocams
Audio Equipment
Mobile Telephones
Computers
Portable Devices
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Professional
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Personal/Consumer Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Personal/Consumer Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
