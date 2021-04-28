A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Polyethylene Films Market by Technology (Blown Film Extrusion, Cast Film Extrusion, and Others), Material (High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), and Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)), Type (Stretch Films and Shrink Films) and Application (Beverage Packaging, Food Packaging, Agriculture Films, Construction Films, Household Items, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Polyethylene Films Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global polyethylene films market was valued at $70,465 million in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2023, to reach $90,911 million by 2023. Polyethylene films are derived compounds of polymers and ethylene, majorly used in the plastic industry. It is a plastic made from complex polymers, which leads to a rigid, inflammable, fireproof, transparent, and opaque product. The properties of polyethylene can be divided into mechanical, compound, electrical, optical, and thermal. The polyethylene films market plays a vital role in the growth of the packaged food industry.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5121

Polyethylene films are widely utilized in curing of concrete in construction industry as it blocks the water vapor coming up from the ground underneath a building. Moreover, these films act as a vapor barrier, thus blocking the water vapor coming up from the ground underneath a building. Polyethylene film is also well-adapted to the problem of curing tilt-up wall panels. It has an additional application as a bond breaker between the wall panel and the bade slab on which it is poured.

Innovation related to films, which possess high-barrier properties that make it suitable for packaging of food items drives the market. The ongoing innovations and revolutionary developments in the production of flexible films also boosts the market growth. Whereas, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and stringent regulations for the production of plastic products in the industry, imposed majorly in Europe, hamper the market growth during the forecast period. However, growth in end-user base in the Asia-Pacific and saturation of North American and European markets make way for different growth opportunities in the region.

The global polyethylene films market is segmented based on technology, material, application, and region. Based on technology, it is classified into blown film extrusion, cast film extrusion, and others. Based on type, the market is segmented as stretch films and shrink films. Based on application, it is divided into beverage packaging, food packaging, agriculture films, construction films, household items, and others. Agricultural films are further divided into mulch films, greenhouse films and silage films. Based on material, the market is segmented as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players in the global market include:

– AEP Industries

– Amcor Ltd

– Berry Plastics Corporation

– Dupont Teijin Films

– Exopac Holdings Corporation

– Jindal Poly Films

– Sealed Air Corporation

– Hilex Poly Co LLC

– Innovia Films Ltd

– Ampac Holdings

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global polyethylene films market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Blown Film Extrusion

– Cast Film Extrusion

– Others

By Material

– HDPE

– LDPE

– LLDPE

By Type

– Shrink Films

– Stretch Films

By Application

– Beverage Packaging

– Food Packaging

– Agriculture Films

– – Mulch

– – Greenhouse

– – Silage

– Construction Films

– Household Items

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – France

– – Germany

– – UK

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Turkey

– – KSA

– – Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/polyethylene-films-market

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENT

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tool & Model

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVES

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing applications of mulch films in agriculture industry

3.4.1.2. Concerns over the rise of use of bioplastic materials

3.4.1.3. Increase in demand for hygienic and flexible food packaging materials

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Certain regulations over the use of non-biodegradable plastics

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Rise in demand for polyethylene films as a substitute for glass and metal

3.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016 (%)

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE FILMS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. BLOWN FILM EXTRUSION

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. CAST FILM EXTRUSION

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. OTHERS

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE FILMS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. HIGH DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (HDPE)

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. LOW DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (LDPE)

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. LINEAR LOW DENISTY POLYETHYLENE (LLDPE)

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE FILMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. BEVERAGE PACKAGING

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. FOOD PACKAGING

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.4. AGRICULTURE FILMS

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.5. CONSTRUCTION FILMS

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.5.2.1. Mulch Films

6.5.2.2. Greenhouse Films

6.5.2.3. Silage Films

6.6. HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.7. OTHERS

6.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 7. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE FILMS MARKET, BY TYPE

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. STRETCH FILMS

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.3. SHRINK FILMS

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 8. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE FILMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. INTRODUCTION

8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

8.2.3. U.S.

8.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.2.4. Canada

8.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.2.5. Mexico

8.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

8.3.3. Germany

8.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.4. France

8.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.5. UK

8.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.6. Spain

8.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by Application

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5121

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com