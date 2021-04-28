WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Popcorn in India Market 2019 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022”.

Popcorn in India Industry 2019

The Indian popcorn market expected to rise with a double digit CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2022. The adoption of western culture and rise in disposable income are the prime reasons backing the lucrative growth of the market. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding fitness has changed the preference of the industry towards healthy food, which aids in the high consumption of the popcorn. The high-profit margin being provided by the popcorn business is also inducing a major change in India’s agriculture. The popcorn market in India has witnessed huge development over the past few years, with popcorn becoming a preferred munching snack for people, especially in the urban areas.

In their latest research study “Indian Popcorn Market Opportunities 2022”, the analysts identified that the market for popcorn in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2018-2022. Also as per the research’s findings, the popcorn market in India is dominated by the unorganized sector with more than 60% of the share in the overall market. However, the scenario is expected to change due to the growth in the number of multiplexes and popularity of in-home popcorn.

To provide a clear picture, the popcorn market has been divided into two segments viz. out-of-home and in-home. Based on the market demand and other factors, market size for both the segments is presented from 2017 to 2022 and CAGR is calculated for forecast period 2018-2022.

This report also comprises an exhaustive study of consumer behavior which answers a few critical sales impacting parameters such as preferred place, flavor and price range. Furthermore, this report elaborates market opportunities for the players and aware about the possible threats or roadblocks in the market. Elaborated opportunities and roadblocks will aid players to strategic initiatives and engineer plan according to the future demands.

Also, with a view to understanding the competitive landscape, the profiles of key market players with business overview, product portfolio and recent developments have been included in the report to present a complete picture of the Indian Popcorn market. The portfolio compares package size and pricing of products marketed by key players.

