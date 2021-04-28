Population Health Management Market Forthcoming Developments, Technological Innovation & Forecast to 2025 | Verisk Health, Healthagen, Cerner Corporation, i2i Systems, Health Catalyst LLC, Conifer Health Solutions, Cerner Corporation

Population Health Management (PHM) is the practice of classifying groups of individuals and helps in maintaining & improving health conditions of these groups. PHM is a patient friendly platform which aids in managing treatment costs by providing better cost efficient alternatives. In addition, the platform also helps the payers and providers to manage risks associated with reimbursement policies. In the recent years, the healthcare system has largely become patient centric. Population health management enables healthcare organizations to provide high quality patient care at low costs. This platform simplifies risk stratification, care coordination, patient communication, and data aggregation for better patient care management.

Population health management is a collection and analysis of patient’s data from various information technology resources. Population health management helps in monitoring the condition of the patient and segmenting the patients based on disease. It also helps in improving clinical outcomes and lowering the cost of treatments. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases which needs continuous surveillance and care, adoption of healthcare IT, and increasing government support are expected to drive the growth of the market. The population health management market is growing pervasively majorly due to the evolving healthcare IT sector. Moreover, some dominant factors such as the large developments that took place in healthcare IT such as digitization and computerization of data, increasing processing power and inter-connectivity of systems drive the market growth to an extent.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

IBM Corporation, Verisk Health Inc., Healthagen, LLC, Cerner Corporation, i2i Systems, Inc., Health Catalyst LLC, Conifer Health Solutions, Cerner Corporation, OptumHealth, Inc., WellCentive, Inc., and Allscripts

Population Health Management Market to 2025 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

