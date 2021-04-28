Power Rental Market Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years

Renting the power on temporary basis is called power rental. Process of producing electricity with the help of turbine which generates the steam by burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil & gas produces the electric current which is provided to the various industries for running their operations.

Power renting provides flexibility, reliability, speed and cost effectiveness. It also offers complete power package for operating and delivering scalable components with huge power generator plants installation to different applications of industry.

Mostly the power required in industries like oil/gas, power infra and the construction companies for lifting heavy machines the diesel generators are used for processing their operations.

Power rental can be used for supplying high amount of power or energy in critical operations to perform heavy operations like construction of dams and highways. Power renting can be used as a stand by for providing power as a safety to avoid the interruption in the operation.

Market Size and Forecast

The global power rental market is anticipated to expand at around USD 23 billion and a CAGR of around 9.09% during 2018-2027. The power renting enables industries to perform various operations and also enables safe and smooth calculation of units consumed and the amount to be paid. Such factors are anticipated to boost the global power rental market over the forecast period.Increase in the sector of shale energy for extraction of shale the need of power for processing complete operation requirement of power is expected to increase in North America which anticipates the growth of power rental market in the expected forecast period.

The global power rental market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Asia- Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global power rental market on the account of rapid expansion of the infrastructures, oil/gas sector and factories in India and China. The growing demand for energy in oil and gas industry for drilling and exploratory operations that requires more power for their process is also anticipated to drive the market growth of the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to showcase robust growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of the key players operating in the power rental market coupled with favorable government regulations to use power rent system is anticipated to fuel up the demand for the automotive relay during the forecast period.

To Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076382

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global power rental market in the following segments:

By Fuel:

Diesel

Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

Pipelined Natural Gas

Dual Fuel

By Power Rating:

11-50 kW

51-200 kW

201-500 kW

501-1,000 kW

1,501-2,000 kW

Above 2,000 kW

By End User:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Mining

Shipping

By Application

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

By Region

On the basis of regional analysis, global power rental system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

North America is expected to showcase the modest and steady growth in market, owing to increase demand for power across the region. Additionally, North America is followed by Asia Pacific and Europe region in terms of power rental assisted by increase demand for power in various industries.

Global power rental market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

power rental market Graph

Growth Drivers and Challenges

According to the Indian Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation the utilization of different sources of energy in India is 1,001,132 MW in total renewable power generation, 21,134 MW in Hydro power potential, 649,342 MW in Solar Power Potential and 302,251 MW in wind power potential. The high utilization is expected to result in an increasing demand for power generation. Such factors account to an increasing requirement for power rental services.

Increasing Demand

There is a high requirement for continues supply of electricity in urban and rural areas to carry out various critical operations within industries such as oil & gas, construction and infrastructure development which are often not met by the regular supply. Also, increasing mining activities are also resulting in an increased demand for power rental services. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for power in rent from power rental companies.

Air compressed generators

Innovations in air compressed generators that restrict the emission of harmful gases released from oil generators is also a factor driving the growth of market. Additionally, air compressed generators are able to operate at high pressure and temperature.

Challenges

Government regulation

However, unfavorable government regulations that restrict the usage of conventional energy resources due to factors such as carbon dioxide emission, loss of eddy currents and hysteresis loss, are resulting for decline in the demand for power renting.

Key Players

Ahern Rentals

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

Aggreko.

APR Energy

Caterpillar Inc.

Ashtead Group PLC

Cummins Inc

Atlas Copco CB

Hertz Corporation

H&E Equipment Services

Soenergy International Inc

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609